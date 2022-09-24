Joseph Parker pledges to stop Joe Joyce ‘hype train’ in its tracks in heavyweight clash on Saturday

Joseph Parker has vowed to derail the Joe Joyce ‘hype train’ when the heavyweights clash in Manchester on Saturday.

The New Zealander (30-2) will clash with the unbeaten Briton, who has 13 knockouts from his 14 wins, with the winner in prime position to fight three-belt world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

And Parker, a former world champion, insists he can stop the ‘lump’ that is 37-year-old Joyce and take the WBO interim title.

The New Zealander faces Joyce (left) for the WBO interim heavyweight title in Manchester

He told a press conference on Thursday: ‘I see a lump, a big man. A man who is confident, a man who is ready, but a man who will be stopped in his tracks. Hype train.’

Joyce replied: ‘This big lump is going to come to you on Saturday night.’

Parker’s coach Andy Lee added: ‘Any game can be an easy game. Joseph knows how to make this an easy fight, I know what to do.

The winner is in prime position to fight three-belt world champion Oleksandr Usyk (above) next

Parker, who also vowed to knock Joyce out, lost to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in successive fights in 2018 but has won six on the spin since then.

With WBC champion Tyson Fury set to fight Anthony Joshua in December, Ukrainian Usyk could be free for a fight with the winner of Saturday’s fight.