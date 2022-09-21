Joseph Parker explains how joining forces with Tyson Fury has turned his career around

Joseph Parker heads into this weekend’s tantalizing heavyweight clash against Joe Joyce feeling more confident than he ever has – and the former champion credits Tyson Fury for much of that.

After falling to back-to-back defeats to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018, Parker has rebuilt by claiming six wins in a row and is now once again on the periphery of world class, with the impending clash for the interim WBO heavyweight title.

Parker has looked much improved in his last two outings, scoring points wins over Derek Chisora, after appointing Fury’s assistant coach, Andy Lee, as his coach last year on Gypsy King’s recommendation.

Joseph Parker (right) takes on Joe Joyce (left) in an exciting heavyweight fight on Saturday

Parker feels the most confident he’s ever been and attributes much of that to Tyson Fury (right) and trainer Andy Lee (centre)

But it’s not just Fury’s trainer Parker has adopted. The New Zealander has spent the majority of the last two years living in Fury’s hometown of Morecambe, using the same gym, sparring partners, nutritionist and even masseur.

In fact, Parker lived in Fury’s house before his first meeting against Chisora ​​and is now even known in the area as ‘Morecambe Joe’.

And as the heavyweight prepares for what he expects will be an extremely tough encounter against Joyce – one he insists he can win within the distance – Parker has explained why teaming up with Fury has proved such a turning point in his career.

‘More than ever,’ Parker told Sportsmail when asked how confident he feels. ‘I’ve had a fantastic camp. With each camp, it just builds on what we’ve already worked on.

‘When you surround yourself with guys like Andy Lee as a trainer and Tyson Fury who is always around, my brother is here too and we have an undefeated fighter from Ireland [Paddy Donovan]the whole environment is great to be in. It only helps with confidence going into a match.’

‘They are winners,’ he continued, ‘but also a group of people who are mentally strong. If you take Andy for example, he was a world champion and to go into the fights he had – he had a lot of knockouts – you have to be mentally strong.

‘To be a good fighter you have to be mentally strong, but there’s another level you can take it to. Tyson is ahead of the game at the moment and having him around not only helps myself but everyone around the camp.’

Parker has become a core member of Fury’s Morecambe-based camp for the past two years

The heavyweight has become known as ‘Morecambe Joe’ after spending almost two years in the town

Parker is now loving boxing again after picking up back-to-back victories over Derek Chisora

Parker is now overwhelmingly positive about his future in boxing, enjoying every training session and seeing a clear route to another world title shot ahead.

However, that hasn’t always been the case, especially after Parker won the WBO world title in 2016 with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr.

Parker claimed one of the two belts Fury had vacated following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko the previous year. But for Parker, like Fury, finally realizing his dream of becoming a champion proved not to be as rewarding as he had expected.

“It was after I won the world championship,” Parker said of his struggles. ‘I had achieved my goal and I wasn’t really as fulfilled or as happy about becoming champion as I thought I would be.

‘I wanted to be champion, but I did it to make other people happy. For myself, but also for others.

‘I didn’t enjoy it; there was no smile. Maybe there’s a smile on the outside, but inside you’re not really enjoying it.

‘There is no fulfillment and you are just there to be there. You’re in the gym just to work, but not really doing the work. It’s like doing something but doing nothing. I just really went through things and didn’t appreciate it or be happy doing it the way I am now.’

Parker beat Andy Ruiz Jr in 2016 to become New Zealand’s first world heavyweight champion

Parker, who remained silent about his struggles at the time, now admits he had other career paths outside of boxing he could have turned to.

The 30-year-old has made the right decision to stick with boxing, but insists: ‘Now I feel excited again; I love it. I enjoy working out. I have got my passion for it again, even more than before. Now I want to do it for me. Also for my children, but mostly for me.’

But it wasn’t until conversations with Fury that Parker actually began to understand what it was he had been through.

“We’ve talked about it,” he said. ‘Look, what we went through was very similar, pretty much the same really.

‘The only difference is that he stopped boxing when it was all over the media, while I kept boxing and kept it completely quiet. I didn’t really talk about it.

“The more I talk to Tyson, being a mental health advocate, and just comparing the stories and having very similar stories, we could have had the same thing without really understanding it or knowing what it was.

‘It could have been mental health, I’m not sure. I didn’t really know why and I’m still not sure what it was.’

Parker admits he didn’t understand his situation until he spoke to Fury about mental health

The New Zealander is now pushing for a rematch with Dillian Whyte should he beat Joyce

With his love for boxing, Parker is now fully focused on the task at hand as he prepares to face Joyce on Saturday.

Joyce has a rematch clause in place if he loses, meaning Parker will have to beat him twice if he is to go on and fight for a world title.

However, there is one particular opponent that the heavyweight is also desperate to fight.

“Dillian Whyte,” he said, asking who he’d rather have next. ‘I would love to avenge that loss. It was a close match. I’ve been calling for a rematch ever since. He has fought different fighters and done well. He has also had a few losses.

‘I saw an interview recently where he said he wanted to avenge his loss against Joshua and that Joshua should give him that rematch, but I’ve been asking for one and he hasn’t given it to me.

‘It would be a great fight but first I have to beat Joyce twice and then I’ll take any fight – but Whyte is first on the list.’