Joseph John Hill jailed after crashing while high on meth in Bowenville, killing Brooke Holder

A meth-fuelled driver whose girlfriend was killed when he turned to the other side of the road and got into the path of an oncoming truck has been jailed for nine years.

Joseph John Hill was also without a permit while driving the Warrego Highway in Bowenville, west of Brisbane, in June last year when disaster struck.

His girlfriend and mother of five, Brooke Holder, 29, was in the front seat but was killed instantly when Hill pulled into the other lane to overtake another car before colliding with the truck.

Hill, who has tattoos covering his face and head, pleaded guilty to dangerously fatally operating a vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a license.

He was sentenced to nine years behind bars and will be eligible for parole in February 2027 courier post reported.

A heartbreaking victim statement from Mrs Holder’s mother Ruth Deuble was read in Dalby District Court.

“My heart sank as I waited for the call from the police, then my heart broke and I cried and cried,” Ms Deuble said.

“My grandchildren miss her very much. They will grow up without their mother and miss her at every milestone.

“I’d like to know why he was driving so fast that morning.”

The court heard that the road was flat and dry and that the weather was not a factor in the accident.

Hill had narrowly avoided hitting another car and a roadtrain just ten minutes before the crash that killed his girlfriend.

Crown Prosecutor Brendan White said Hill had a 12-page criminal history, including an incident where he drove a stolen car into a police vehicle.

“He has now killed a person and it is tragically not surprising,” Mr White said.

Hill, a father of a daughter, lost movement in his right arm as a result of the crash and showed remorse for his actions, the court heard.

Judge Nathan Jarro described Hill’s behavior as “crass fool” and disqualified his driver’s license.