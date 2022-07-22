Jose Mourinho’s Roma prepare loan bid to PSG for former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum nearing a move to Roma on a one-year loan, according to a report from goal.com.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly currently working on a deal that would require the winners of the Europa Conference League to buy the Netherlands international for a fee of up to £13 million.

Wijnaldum arrived at the Parc des Princes after five successful seasons as a core member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, winning both the Premier League and Champions League during his stint with the club.

Georginio Wijnaldum often struggled for minutes after signing for PSG in 2021

After his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season, Wijnaldum looked poised to sign for Barcelona before PSG offered the Dutchman a salary reportedly around £150,000 a week.

Despite his impressive background, Wijnaldum’s arrival at the French club was overshadowed by big names such as Gianluigi Donarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi.

After starting the campaign’s first four league games, the 31-year-old struggled to establish a consistent spot for himself within PSG’s star-studded squad, finding himself increasingly relegated to a bit of a part-player when the Paris club won. their 10th national title.

The Netherlands international made 237 appearances during his five-year stint at Anfield

Wijnaldum expressed his concerns about a lack of playing time during his international service in February.

“It’s something different and it takes some getting used to,” he told reporters. “I was really looking forward to the next step and then this happens. It is very difficult.’

Although the former Dutch Player of the Year would later claim that his words had been misinterpreted, his playing time did not increase and he only started five league games from Christmas to the end of the season.

In his first full season as Roma boss, Mourinho led the team to sixth place in Serie A, and by winning the UEFA Conference League, he gave the club its first European title since 1961.

Wijnaldum joins fellow new signings Zeki Celik, Paulo Dybala and Namanja Matic while Mourinho looks set to build on his success in his second season at the Stadio Olimpico.