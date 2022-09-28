Jose Mourinho’s 2006 Premier League medal he threw into crowd actually belonged to Robert Huth

Footage of Jose Mourinho flinging his winner’s medal into the crowd after leading Chelsea to another Premier League title in 2006 have circulated many times over the years.

But 16 years later, a former club insider claimed Mourinho didn’t throw HIS prize into Stamford Bridge’s Matthew Harding End – because it belonged to defender Robert Huth instead.

Neil ‘Spy’ Barnett, who spent 32 years as a pitch announcer and presenter at Chelsea before being fired in 2018, debunked the famous incident after a photo of Mourinho throwing the medal popped up on Twitter.

The first tweet from a Blues fan account read: ‘José Mourinho throws his 2005/06 PL winners medal into the crowd of Chelsea fans to show his love for them. One of us, forever.’

Barnett quote, however, tweeted the post, writing, “It wasn’t his. It was from Robert Huth who hadn’t turned up that day to force a move.”

Huth did indeed leave Chelsea at the end of that season, completing a £6 million move to Middlesbrough in August 2006 after initially committing a medical error at the club.

The German centre-back made 13 appearances in the Blues’ title-winning season, their second successive win under Mourinho, but was completely sidelined for three of their last four games.

Mourinho threw the medal into the crowd after his side took back-to-back titles on April 26 in a 3-0 win at home to Manchester United, which was indeed one of the games where Huth failed to make the roster.

Barnett’s claim therefore appears to hold up, but quotes from Mourinho himself after the 2006 incident suggest that he may have given away his AND Huth medals that afternoon.

“The audience is special here,” the Portuguese boss said at the time. “They contributed so much to the record we have at home. It’s extra special in the Matthew Harding Stand. The medal was for everyone.

The lucky one will go home with an incredible memory – or make a fortune on Ebay. Someone gave me a second one, so that one went too.

“In Porto I kept the medal to myself. That was for the Champions League and it was just one. I suspected it would be difficult to get another one in the future. I have one from last season in the Premier League and the medal is the same. You can’t keep everything.’

However, after the 2006 incident, Mourinho suggested he threw two medals into the crowd

Whoever it belonged to, one of Mourinho’s medals was sold by the lucky Chelsea fan who caught it in 2008 for a whopping £21,600.

Two years later, a second medal was auctioned for £16,800.

Mourinho led Chelsea to consecutive Premier League titles in his first stint with the club after boasting about English football in 2004.

The Special One was fired by Roman Abramovich at the start of the 2007-08 campaign after missing out on the title last year, before returning to Stamford Bridge six years later.

In his second stint with the Blues, he took another title in addition to the League Cup, but was sacked again by Abramovich during a disastrous defense of their crown in 2015-16.

Sports post has approached Chelsea for comment on Barnett’s claim.