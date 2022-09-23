Jose Mourinho ‘wants to bring Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah to Roma in January’

Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are poised to pounce in January.

According to Corriere dello Sportthe former Chelsea boss is looking to add Chalobah to his England squad in Italy – along with Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham in Rome.

The 23-year-old has struggled to break into the Blues this season and a loan move away from the club looks the most likely outcome.

Jose Mourinho wants Trevoh Chalobah to join Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham in Rome

Mourinho has reportedly eyed Chalobah to bolster his defense in the January transfer window

Chalobah had a positive breakout year at Chelsea during the 2021-22 campaign but has only played 90 minutes for the club this season.

With Thomas Tuchel, a fan of the defender, now gone – it looks like minutes will be few and far between under new boss Graham Potter.

However, Chelsea are unlikely to sanction a permanent move away for Chalobah, so a loan move to Italy would suit both parties.

Chalobah (L) has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season – a 2-1 win against Leicester

Talking to Talk sportsthe former England Under-21 international, said: ‘I feel that when the chance comes, it comes.

“I will always be patient because it is not easy to play for a club like this, there will always be competition.”

Competition is currently extremely high in Chelsea’s defensive ranks with new summer signings Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella added to the squad.

New signings Kalidou Koulibaly (L) and Marc Cucurella (R) train with Chalobah looking on

However, Chalobah’s goals have remained the same – despite the new arrivals.

‘I try not to focus on the outside noise and focus on what I’m doing and what I want to do this season. It’s to get myself into the team and play a lot of games this season.’

If Chalobah is to be loaned out to ‘play a lot of games’, Chelsea fans will consider a spell in Italy as good education for their youngsters.

Former Blues Fikayo Tomori and Abraham have both enjoyed their time in Italy after leaving Chelsea.

Tomori helped lead AC Milan to the 2021-22 Scudetto and Abraham contributed well to Roma’s 2021-22 Europa Conference League victory.