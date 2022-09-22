Jose Mourinho stars in new Stormzy music video ‘Mel Made Me Do It’

Jose Mourinho features in Stormzy’s latest music video.

In the British rapper’s latest single ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, the current Roma boss makes a brief cameo and even performs some lyrics, albeit not literally.

Halfway through the ten-minute video, the 59-year-old is seen standing with Stormzy and some others in a mansion, arms folded, before raising his finger to his lips.

Jose Mourinho can be seen standing next to Stormzy in the rapper’s latest music video

The AS Roma manager joins Stormzy and puts his finger to his mouth in a ‘sh’ gesture

‘You love to talk about the old days, the man is as old as Annie, are you okay? I prefer not to talk like I’m Jose,” Stormzy’s lyrics read, before Mourinho’s iconic quote ‘I prefer not to talk. If I talk, I will be in big trouble.

Mourinho wrote about the video on his Instagram page, sharing a picture of himself next to Stormzy with the caption: ‘It was fun making this participation for Stormzy’s new music video that came out today. I had a great time.’

Athletics stars Usain Bolt and Dina Asher-Smith also appear on different parts of the video in a star-studded film after the London-born rapper took a break.

Mourinho’s cameo comes on the back of the Portuguese boss claiming he has many years left as a coach.

Recent years have been less fruitful for the ‘special’ compared to the rest of his career, with just one Conference League title to show in his final five seasons in charge after winning a host of titles across Europe.

Although he admits retirement is not too far off, Mourinho has revealed that there is still a few years to go before retirement will be considered.

Mourinho stands with several others in a mansion at the start of his brief cameo in the video

He is jumped on by others in the video as he raises his finger to his mouth and the sound is heard

“These 22 years have passed quickly but I want to continue,” Mourinho said at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event.

‘I feel good, I feel strong, motivated, I like to win, I hate to lose, nothing has changed.

‘The color of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I will continue.

‘Not in another 22 years, as there is no time, but in a few more years.’