Jose Mourinho: Roma are building a team that can FINALLY challenge

It was hard not to be impressed when the announcement came that Roma had arrested free agent Paulo Dybala.

Bound for Inter was the assumption, or failing that to AC Milan. Both in the Champions League spots and both expected to fight for the Scudetto.

At the moment Roma is not a team everyone is looking at with a Scudetto pedigree and yet, little by little, Jose Mourinho is putting together a team that can deliver more than a few surprises.

Mourinho is the true emperor of Rome; a charismatic leader who will be difficult to replace as he moves forward.

Paulo Dybala, 28, completed his sensational transfer to Roma on a free transfer on Wednesday

Jose Mourinho wants to put together a team that can realistically fight for the title

For now, he’s transforming a team that has always suffered from a lack of personality, both on and off the field. He’s trying to instill winners in a team that hasn’t been able to compete for Italy’s biggest prizes in years.

Undoubtedly he is the best coach available to Roma at the moment.

Yes, he is unpredictable. He could play 1000 characters in a movie that could end in a grotesque or winning way. You never quite know.

But by choosing Dybala, the Special One believes he can energize the ex-Juventus star and propel him into the Pantheon of great stars who have played at the Stadio Olimpico.

If there is one coach who can make Dybala’s star reborn and glowing, it is Mourinho.

The Friedkin family, who run Roma, are well aware that this season could be Mourinho’s last in Rome, especially if the team fails to secure a place in the next Champions League.

The Argentine attacker has put a three-year contract with the Italian club on paper

Achieving it is a must and he is supported to put together an all-star cast to help him achieve it.

Roma can and should strive to win the Scudetto and Dybala is certainly the player who can spark enthusiasm and love in a city that has seen nothing but disappointments – beyond the success of last season’s Europa Conference League – for more than 20 years.

Dybala is a top player who has lost his way, a player eager to become number 1 again.

How does he do that in Rome? By conquering glory in the city of emperors and gladiators.

The bigger question is can this group compete? And do they have the tools – on and off the pitch – at their disposal to push the Milan clubs aside? Sports post take a look…

MOURINHO’S TOUCH

Make no mistake, Mourinho played a vital role in taking Dybala away from Roma rivals.

At Inter there was no particular need to buy Dybala as they had loaned Romelu Lukaku.

Also keep in mind that Dybala would have gone on to play alongside Simone Inzaghi with a much higher salary than today in Rome.

Had Dybala agreed to move to Inter, he would have received a salary of €5.5 million, while in Rome Dybala will receive a salary of €4.5 million plus individual and team bonuses.

Mourinho has already shown in Rome that he can win over underperforming players, making it an attractive option for a player like Dybala.

Mourinho may not stay longer than this season if he can’t bring Roma back to the Champions League

He has turned it into a happy oasis for players like Abraham and Chris Smalling, inadvertently increasing the club’s international appeal.

At Inter, especially after Lukaku’s return, Dybala would have been a useful but non-essential player, sitting a few steps behind the untouchable Lautaro Martinez.

Napoli approached Dybala in recent weeks but he had no intention of joining the Aurelio De Laurentiis project following splits from Lorenzo Insigne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and David Ospina.

Milan approached but had few concrete intentions and was never really in the race.

What made the difference was that Mourinho called Dybala continuously for the past three to four days. According to Corriere dello Sport“Mourinho has become a manager who leads the negotiations with the top players.

“We are looking at a project that could really change the hierarchy of the big clubs in Serie A,” said former England manager Fabio Capello. Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Roma has become a very important contender and it’s all because of the Dybala deal, which could give them the quality improvement we expect.

“In terms of quality and creativity, Roma can without a doubt be compared at the same level with the new Juventus.”

Dybala will be the centerpiece of this team, either playing as a number 10 or teaming up with a striker

3-4-1-2 OR 3-5-2?

Everything points to Mourinho being ready to build this Roma team into Dybala’s image.

His main idea is to set up a 3-4-1-2 lineup, with Dybala backing a front two from Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo.

As long as Zaniolo stays with Roma, this system is the most likely tactical hypothesis, largely due to the fact that it includes all three attacking stars and also because the acquisition of Nemanja Matic offers more solidity in the midfield.

It’s hard to see Zaniolo stay in Rome after Dybala’s arrival, but if Mourinho managed to convince the former Juve star, Zaniolo may want to stick with the ‘project’ as part of a front three that could rival anyone in the Serie A.

Another suggestive system Mourinho studied is that of a 3-5-2. Dybala would be used as a striker by Mourinho and play alongside Abraham and would be somewhat known in the form he flourished in when he won league titles with Juventus.

Tammy Abraham and Nicolo Zaniolo could join Dybala in a deadly front three

PSYCHOLOGIST JOSE

After his experience at Palermo (93 appearances, 21 goals) and Juventus (293 appearances, 115 goals), Dybala arrives as Abraham’s ideal partner in this Roma squad.

Dybala and Abraham will have the opportunity to write the history of Rome together and enter the hearts of fans like Totti and Batistuta.

Of course, Mourinho will have a more difficult task on paper than on paper, as both Abraham and Dybala, albeit for different reasons, have had many problems internationally in recent years.

But thanks to the Special One, they now have a real chance to return to the protagonists in their national teams.

The Portuguese coach knows well the psychology of top players and is seen as an exceptional motivator: alongside Paul Pogba, with whom he encountered several character and tactical problems.

Mourinho has always improved the performance of players in an identity crisis and Dybala is just the latest in a long line to transform Mourinho.

Mourinho knows how to tap into the mindset of top players and that showed last season

DYBALA’S TOTTI LEGACY

When it comes to respecting the legend that is Totti, you have a winner with Roma’s fans – and that’s exactly how Dybala saw it.

Totti offered Dybala his old number 10 shirt, but the Argentine player kindly declined the offer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Dybala refused the number 10 and chose the number 21 shirt instead, out of respect for Totti.

Dybala chose the number he used during his first experience with Juventus and which he still uses with Argentina.

The harmony of the squad will be key if Roma start making some noise this season and it bodes well that Matic was more than willing to hand the No. 21 jersey – which he picked when he signed earlier in the summer – to Dybala hand over.

Dybala reportedly turned down the chance to take over Roma legend Francesco Totti’s old shirt

The former Manchester United midfielder took on the number 8 shirt as suggested by Mourinho.

Totti’s legendary No. 10 jersey is still unnamed and the club probably won’t award that jersey to any player for years.

If Dybala had chosen to inherit Totti’s number, he would probably have experienced the start of his career at Roma with considerably more pressure. We think it’s a wise move.

WHO’S COMING NEXT?

Mourinho wants Georginio Wijnaldum, who has fallen out of favor with Paris Saint-Germain. Dybala alone is not enough.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Mourinho no longer wants Jordan Veretout and is looking for a midfielder with physical strength and experience. Davide Frattesi costs too much money and those negotiations with Sassuolo are at a standstill.

The dream is Wijnaldum who has been knocked out of the account at PSG.

Admittedly, Roma don’t have a lot of money to spend on his salaries and the Dutch midfielder currently earns more than €9million (£7.67million) net: Even the benefits of the growth credential can’t help Roma cope with such a major operation and Tiago Pinto has asked for help from PSG to pay the midfielder’s salary for at least the first 12 months of a loan.

Mourinho wants to strengthen his midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum . from PSG

Christophe Galtier, the new PSG coach, wants to sell 31-year-old Wijnaldum, which helps Mourinho’s case.

Money is ultimately the problem here.

Roma is thinking of a loan with a participation of PSG in the salary of 60 percent.

Mourinho knows Wijnaldum and all his qualities. According to ‘messengerroThe charm of the partnership with Mourinho could completely change this negotiation.

After Dybala, Pinto continues to work on strengthening the squad that will be made available to Mourinho. After all, if this is his last season in the Eternal City, they all don’t want to regret it.