Jose Mourinho meets Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs and jokingly alludes to his future in football

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has shared a photo of himself with Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs Instagram.

Jokingly hinting at a possible career on the football field for the American-born athlete, Mourinho wrote his photo ‘Super fast, dominant, technically perfect. Can play as a defender or striker…’

Jacobs made history as the first Italian to ever qualify for the men’s 100m final after winning his heat and finishing third in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Jacobs was seen as an outlier in the event, astonishing spectators by completing the final race in 9.80 seconds, beating the likes of Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse to take Olympic gold.

Jose Mourinho (right) was pictured next to Italian athlete Marcell Jacobs

Jacobs defied expectations to win Olympic gold in the men’s 100 meters in Tokyo

By doing so, 27-year-old Jacobs became the first man to win the Olympic 100m race after Usain Bolt’s eight-year dominance in athletics’ premier event.

After halting his athletics career in 2007, Bolt briefly embarked on a career in football, training with Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners FC ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Ultimately, however, the Jamaican’s transition to a career in football would prove unsuccessful as the Mariners chose not to offer the eight-time Olympic gold medalist a professional deal after his trial ended.

Paulo Dybala appeared as a second half substitute in Roma’s 5-0 win over Shaktar Donetsk

Mourinho’s Roma defeated Ukrainian side Shaktar Donetsk 5-0 in the pre-season friendly at the Stadio Olympico, with Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini, Nicolo Zaniolo and Edoardo Bove all on the scoresheet.

The game also saw a brief appearance from new signing Paulo Dybala, who appeared in the second half as a replacement for Felix Afena-Gyan.

The Argentina international joined Mourinho on a free transfer from Juventus earlier this summer and was greeted by a crowd of 8,000 Giallorossi fans for his unveiling last month.

Mourinho’s team opens their Serie A campaign against Salernitana on Sunday.