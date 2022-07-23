Jose Mourinho is looking to bring Manchester United defender Eric Bailly to Roma

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly draws interest from Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Bailly has told United he wants to fight for his place after Napoli asked for the window earlier.

However, United are open to offers to offset their summer spending, including the £46million spent on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Eric Bailly has struggled to get playing time in recent seasons due to injuries

They may have to spend even more this summer, with uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future meaning United could be short of attackers as they go into next season.

Bailly has made 113 appearances since joining Old Trafford in 2016 but struggled to secure a place and was often mocked for his inconsistency.

He has been hampered by injuries in recent years and has not made it past five league games in two of his last three seasons.

Jose Mourinho interested in bringing the Ivory Coast defender to Roma

Should Bailly move, the Ivory Coast international could join his former Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling, who has established himself as a key player at the Stadio Olimpico.

He particularly impressed in last season’s Europa Conference League final, which Roma won.

United’s Tunisia international Hannibal Mejbri, 19, has a number of Championship clubs keen to borrow him, including West Brom, Middlesbrough, Birmingham and Millwall.