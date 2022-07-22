Jose Mourinho is at a loss for words as he awkwardly watches a Roma fan PROPOSE to his girlfriend

Jose Mourinho found himself in the middle of one of the biggest events in the life of a Roma fan, but not in the way he expected.

The Portuguese manager was lost for words after a fan of stars chose the moment he met “The Special One” to introduce his partner as Mourinho looked on awkwardly.

The fan and his girlfriend had the chance to meet Mourinho during Roma’s preparation camp in Albufeira, Portugal.

The 59-year-old posed for several photos with the couple before attempting to walk away but was prevented by the fan, who tried to position the Roma manager for his big moment.

For a manager who has seen – and done – almost everything in the professional game, Mourinho found himself completely confused as he watched the man put it forward.

After watching with an almost painfully awkward smile on his face, Mourinho then joined the club’s staff to applaud the pair on an evening all three involved will likely never forget.

Looking far from pleased at first, Mourinho soon realized what was going on and played his part in good spirits.

The video was later posted by Roma on their social media channels, with the caption “Meeting Jose Mourinho really gave this fan the courage to go all out!”

As well as witnessing uneasy proposals in Portugal, Mourinho has been busy this summer as his Roma side strive to build a team capable of challenging the established Serie A title contenders.

Having already persuaded former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to sign following a personal phone call, amid great interest from Inter, Mourinho has added Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic and Mile Svilar to his ranks.

And he’s already looking to bring in another midfielder, in the form of PSG’s Champions League-winning former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Portuguese manager is reportedly currently working on a deal that would require the winners of the Europa Conference League to buy the Dutch international for a fee of up to £13 million.