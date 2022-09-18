Jose Mourinho has to be RESTRAINED from confronting the referee by Roma’s staff against Atalanta

Jose Mourinho had to be restrained by his staff before being sent off in Roma’s Serie A clash with Atalanta on Sunday night, which the hosts lost 1-0.

The 59-year-old Portuguese coach took to the pitch to remonstrate with the referee after disagreeing with a rejected penalty at the Stadio Olympico.

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo was brought down by Atalanta centre-back Caleb Okoli in the 54th minute, but it was not given as a spot-kick and was instead awarded as a foul the other way.

Mourinho was issued with a red card by man in the middle Daniele Chiffi – and it is not the first time the ‘Special One’ has been dismissed from the sidelines during his time at Roma.

Jose Mourinho has been SENT OFF at the Stadio Olimpico 🟥 The Roma boss is given his marching orders after protesting the referee’s decision not to award his team a penalty. pic.twitter.com/lliYiR62t4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 18 September 2022

The crowd responded to the incident by chanting the name of their manager and cheering, despite him losing his important presence on the touchline.

Roma were at this point 1-0 down to Giorgio Scalvini’s goal in the 35th minute, and it remained so despite the drama of the second half.

Mourinho has been in charge of Roma since May 2021, having previously managed English clubs Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in a career which has also seen him manage in his native Portugal and Real Madrid in Spain.

Despite only being at Roma for just over a season, Mourinho has already seen red several times before.

Mourinho was sent off in Roma’s pre-season game against Real Betis shortly after starting his reign last summer – along with three of his players as the team finished with just eight players on the pitch.

In February, the ‘Special One’ was sent off late in stoppage time after kicking the ball away and making a gesture to the referee at the end of his side’s 2-2 comeback draw with Hellas Verona.

More to follow…