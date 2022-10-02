Jose Mourinho films himself watching Roma win over Inter Milan in team BUS after suspension

<!–

Jose Mourinho watched Roma’s 2-1 win over Inter Milan from the team bus on Saturday after being banned from the sidelines.

The Special One was sent off after storming the field two weeks ago in Roma’s defeat to Atalanta, and as a result was unable to provide his assistance from the side of the pitch in Milan against his former club.

However, the misfit Portuguese manager posted photos on his Instagram stories that show him enjoying his side’s 2-1 win in the San Siro parking lot.

Jose Mourinho shared on Instagram the experience of watching Roma win from the team bus

The manager was banned from the touchline after being sent off for storming the pitch against Atalanta

Federico Dimarco gave the hosts the lead after half an hour, but Inter could not hold the lead for long. Paulo Dybala reacted nine minutes later, before a header from Chris Smalling fifteen minutes before time sealed the three points for Mourinho’s men.

The manager uploaded a video of him exhaling in frustration as he watched from the parking lot, and later in a video, Mourinho said in exasperation: ‘I’m going to die here’,

At one point, he even went for a walk to show the outside of the vehicle as well.

Chris Smalling, left, got the winner for Roma with a header 15 minutes before time in San Siro

Mourinho watched the match on a screen in Roma’s luxurious team bus in the San Siro . car park

He also showed his Instagram followers the match day experience outside the team’s vehicle

In the end, he was able to laugh at the much-needed win with the club’s bus drivers.

A photo posted by Dybala on Insta showed 59-year-old Mourinho celebrating with his team in the dressing room after the game ended.

The 2-1 win gave Roma a four-point tie for Inter.