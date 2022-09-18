Jose Mourinho encourages his Roma players to dive in order to win penalties after defeat to Atalanta

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has suggested his players should start diving after he was sent off during his side’s 1-0 loss to Atalanta.

Mourinho was furious after Roma were not awarded a penalty following an incident involving Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo was involved in a scuffle with Atalanta’s Caleb Okoli but did not go down in the box.

Jose Mourinho suggested his Roma players dive to win more penalties

Mourinho was highly critical of referee Daniele Chiffi, indicating that his players have to dive for penalties.

As reported by Football Italia, Mourinho said: ‘There was a very clear penalty. I asked the referee afterwards why and asked him to be clear to me that it was because Zaniolo did not go down.

‘So that’s why I have to change my advice to my players, I have to tell them not to try to stay on their feet, not play the ball, be a clown like many who dive as if they swim. pool does in this league, because that’s obviously how you get penalties.’

Roma are sixth in Serie A after their defeat, with Giorgio Scalvini scoring the only goal of the game.

Mourinho was angry that Nicolo Zaniolo was not awarded a penalty in the defeat to Atalanta

Mourinho’s side suffered a pre-match blow when Paulo Dybala suffered an injury in the warm-up, meaning he had to be replaced by Nemanja Matic in the starting line-up.

Reflecting on the game, Mourinho stated that he felt Roma played well enough to win the game.

He said: ‘It went badly because we lost a game which we should have won easily, given the way we played.

If we can imagine this dominance we had in the final third, with many chances created, we can speculate that with Paulo on the pitch it could have been different.

Nevertheless, those who played did well enough to win the game easily but unfortunately we didn’t score and that’s why we lost.

‘It’s not pleasant to go empty-handed, but it was a good performance, good spirit. We didn’t dominate Monza or Cremonese here for 90 minutes like we did Atalanta.’

The Roma boss defended Tammy Abraham despite the forward not having his best game

Mourinho also defended Tammy Abraham, despite the England striker missing a welcome opportunity in the first half.

He said: ‘Tammy is an extraordinary boy who wants to do well and suffers when he doesn’t. He had a little injury, games that didn’t go well, it’s not a good moment for him. Strikers are how they go through these periods.

But no criticism, he continues to be a good boy and a great professional, he’s not here on holiday, he wants to learn and improve. He’s getting there.’