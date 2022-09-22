Jose Mourinho admits retirement is approaching despite vowing to continue for ‘a few more years’

Jose Mourinho admits he only has ‘a few more years’ left before the curtain potentially falls on his managerial career.

Mourinho, 59, is one of the most successful managers of the modern era, winning a host of league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, while winning the Champions League on two occasions.

Recent years have been less fruitful for the Special One, who is based in Roma and only has the Europa Conference League title to show for his last five years in the dugout.

Many have questioned whether, four months before his 60th birthday, Mourinho should call time on his managerial career and ride off into the sunset.

But although he admits that retirement is not too far around the corner, the man himself has revealed that there are still a few years to go before it will be considered.

“These 22 years have passed quickly but I want to continue,” Mourinho said at the 2022 Quinas de Ouro event.

‘I feel good, I feel strong, motivated, I like to win, I hate to lose, nothing has changed.

Mourinho has already cemented a legacy as one of the greatest coaches of the modern era

‘The color of my hair, yes, even the wrinkles, but I will continue.

‘Not in another 22 years, as there is no time, but in a few more years.’

Roma are currently sixth in the Serie A table after winning four of their first seven games this season, a position they finished in last year.

Having added the likes of Paulo Dybala and Nemanja Matic to their ranks over the summer, they will be expected to build on that this term, but Mourinho is adamant his side convinced in 2021-22.

“Last season we did what nobody expected, this year we will try to do better,” he said. ‘We do not have the same economic potential as our rivals.

‘We had €7 million [£6.1m] transfer market, but we have quality, passion, many people who like to work together, which is an important thing, and then we will see at the end of the season.’