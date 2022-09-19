Jose Aldo will be remembered for far more than KO by Conor McGregor as legend retires

For many, the name Jose Aldo will conjure up seconds of ingrained footage of Conor McGregor hopping back and forth before knocking out the Brazilian in 2015.

The way he tensed up, months of animosity fueled by McGregor’s verbal assault running through his body for 13 seconds.

And then the heartbreaking realization of what had just happened as he regained consciousness. Aldo’s story will always contain this nightmare chapter, there is no escaping it.

Jose Aldo (pictured) will go down in history as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time

Aldo was the first featherweight champion in the UFC and defended his belt seven times

The knockout loss to Conor McGregor was the low point among many high points in Aldo’s career

But as the King of Rio calls time on his glittering career, we can reflect on his legacy and achievements as a whole.

He is destined for the Hall of Fame and will never have to buy himself a beer at home again.

In time, one hopes, the McGregor moment will become a footnote for the 36-year-old, who in his prime was the most feared 145-pound fighter of all time.

Current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has already been among those to pay his respects.

‘Wishing the featherweight goat the best,’ the Australian wrote, and any MMA fighter is sure to echo those sentiments.

Aldo rose from the favelas of Manaus to the top of mixed martial arts. His first love was football, but his harsh environment and constant beatings on the streets inspired him to learn to defend himself.

Aldo’s striking was excellent and he was almost invincible during a golden period

Aldo has just welcomed his third child into the world and has called time on his fighting career

The facial scar on his cheek dates from his childhood, though not at the hands of violent thugs.

When he was a baby, his oldest sibling Joseline picked up his crib and threw it at another child.

Aldo was in it and landed face first on a lit grill causing terrible damage. Maybe growing up with such a wound hardened him, the environment certainly did.

He began training in jiu-jitsu at a young age and won an Amazon state competition that led to his first trip to Rio to compete for four days.

Aldo saw enough in that short stay to know he would do anything to return. “I started working two shifts a day with my dad,” he previously explained.

‘I would go to school at night to try and save money to buy a ticket to Rio. I wanted to come to Rio to train in ‘Dede’ Pederneiras’ gym. That’s when I started working and saving money to come. And succeeded.

The Brazilian pictured here beating Uriah Faber is retiring from the sport after 18 years

‘When I first came to Rio I had absolutely no money.

“All I had was a bag full of clothes. I brought everything I owned. I said I would only go back to Manaus when I was successful.’

He continued: ‘When I lived in the favela I heard a lot of gunshots every day and night – something I had never heard before. It was something that affected me a lot.

‘I left my home and my city to chase a dream. If today I am who I am and I fight the way I fight, it is thanks to all the hardships I have faced in life.’

Aldo first started making a name for himself in World Extreme Cagefighting, which was the breeding ground for many of the talents that went on to grace the Octagon in the UFC.

His first incredible finish came after an unbeaten start after five WEC contests.

Facing Cub Swanson, Aldo floored him with a double jumping knee just eight seconds into the fight.

Swanson is known for his durability, but curled up into a ball and a huge gash was opened above his eye.

Aldo’s kicks were almost like nothing the featherweight division had ever seen in the WEC

That was the kind of vicious and effective striking Aldo was known for. He went on to win three more races in the WEC before the big boys came calling.

The next five years were the golden period of his career. Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, Chan Sung Jung and Ricardo Lamas were among the big names that fell short as Aldo defended his featherweight crown time and time again.

Seven consecutive defenses elevated Aldo to the top of the sport, and he was arguably among the UFC’s biggest stars.

We all know what happened next. Months of taunting and mental warfare from McGregor culminated – after a withdrawal from injury – with the pair locking horns in 2015.

Their careers intersected at a time when the hype, fanfare and attention surrounding the Irish upstart was gaining momentum.

So to finish Aldo at his peak in such devastating fashion was an almost impossible pill to swallow for the Brazilian, who had wanted nothing more than to silence McGregor.

The Brazilian fighter recently lost a decision to Merab Dvalishvili

But the mark of a true champion is how they bounce back. Aldo revived his career by winning the interim belt against Frankie Edgar before being promoted back to full champion again.

From there it was a mixed bag at featherweight and his time at the very top was over.

Two defeats at the hands of Max Holloway were followed by wins over Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stevens. Then he lost to the man many now consider the greatest featherweight, Volkanovski.

A move down to bantamweight beckoned and he lost a narrow split decision to Marlon Moraes before formidable ex-champion Petr Yan saw him off.

With three defeats in a row behind him, voices of doubt grew, what did he have left in the cupboard?

Aldo responded resoundingly with three unanimous decision wins over quality opponents. Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and then Rob Font all found that there was life in the old dog yet.

But back in August of this year, the younger, hungrier Merab Dvalishvili gave Aldo three rounds of soul-destroying energy, and it seems the legend just doesn’t want it anymore.

There is always a chance that Aldo will come back, but for now he can reflect on a great career

Aldo was one of MMA’s great champions and rose from the favela to fulfill his dreams

At 36, he runs away with 39 professional fights to his name and the resume of a much older fighter. It’s been long, hard work over nearly two decades of elite competition, but with the dust now settled, Aldo can reflect on a remarkable career.

He is arguably one of the best MMA fighters of all time who paved the way for those coming up now.

His leg kicks, takedown defense and instantly recognizable ‘Run This Town’ cage walk will leave lasting memories.

Aldo’s third child, a son he names Jose, has just arrived and now the Brazilian wants to focus on fatherhood.

Only he knows his long-term ambitions, but for many fighters, the desire to compete is one that must be scratched. Often it never goes away.

But if we’re never going to see Aldo lace up the gloves again, it’s been a ride unlike any other.

From the favela to the octagon and UFC immortality. Long live the king of Rio.