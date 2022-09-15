Jose Aldo manager will ‘tell him to retire’ after UFC 283 homecoming in Brazil

Jose Aldo could devote time to his storied UFC career next January, according to his manager.

The Brazilian is considering bowing to the UFC 283 card in his home country on January 21.

Aldo, 36, is entering his twilight years as a fighter and can still compete with the very best despite losing Merab Dvalishvili in August.

Jose Aldo (left) is advised by his manager to retire after his next fight in January

The bantamweight is eyeing a potential clash with fellow legend Dominic Cruz, though it remains to be seen if the American will be interested.

Aldo’s manager Andre Pederneiras said: Combat: ‘I would say he should stop. I think Aldo has already won a lot and it won’t be this last fight [against Dvalishvili] that will take away his legacy in the sport.

“My biggest fear with an athlete when he gets to a stage like he’s at the end is an injury that could screw the man up for the rest of his life.”

“If Aldo says, ‘I don’t want any more,’ he won’t go hungry at all. You will live well for the rest of your life. Him, the family and the children.’

Aldo was defeated by Merab Dvalishvili in August and lost his first fight in four

But Pederneiras believes Aldo’s decision comes down to the kind of contract the UFC can offer, along with his desire to try and reclaim the title.

“I think it depends on a lot,” he added. “It depends on a final fight, it depends on a contract extension, it depends on a lot.

“I see Aldo having every chance to become champion in the 61kg category and continue a race for the title. Now if there’s a motivation to keep doing this…’

Aldo is a future Hall of Fame fighter and the 36-year-old is seen as a legend of the sport

Aldo will be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all time to have dominated the UFC featherweight division.

The biggest blot on his writing is the 13-second KO by Conor McGregor, but he’s since reinvented himself and thrived in a division.

Having won three in a row before the latest defeat, he has to wonder if he thinks he can make a realistic run on the belt in the months and years to come.