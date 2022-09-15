Jos Buttler on England’s arrival in Pakistan for T20I tour: ‘It’s great to be back’

The English men arrived in Karachi on Thursday morning for their first trip to Pakistan in 17 years and were immediately escorted from the top deck of their Emirates flight from Dubai in bulletproof buses to take them to the team hotel.

The team has been awarded VVIP (Very, Very Important Person) status during their three-week tour comprising seven T20Is – the first four in Karachi, the last three in Lahore. The Shahrah-e-Faisal Road between Jinnah International Airport and the Movenpick Hotel was closed to the public, while armed guards flanked the convoy throughout the journey.

When England last came to Pakistan in 2005, only one member of this squad (Moeen Ali) had made a professional impression. In the years since, they have played three ‘away’ series in neutral venues in the UAE and their return for this tour marks a key moment for a three-game test series in December, following the T20 World Cup.

Their arrival was unobtrusive as they were escorted through the back entrance, past the outdoor pool and through the lobby with minimal fuss, but their status was underlined by what was not clearly visible: snipers stationed on nearby buildings, more than 300 additional guards at the hotel, and at least 5,000 additional police officers on duty throughout the city.

“Visually it looks like a lot,” Jos Buttler, who has traveled as captain despite a calf injury that will rule him out for at least the first half of the series, told the traveling media. “It seems like an exaggeration, but of course it’s there to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“That’s the first challenge as a player, just visually, it’s very different. After a day or two you get used to it, focus on the cricket and look forward to playing.” They train for the first time on Friday evening in the National Stadium, for the first T20I on Tuesday.

Off-field preparations for this tour began about eight months ago, with England’s last-minute withdrawal from their scheduled two-game run last year still fresh in their minds. An ECB delegation traveled in July to review the arrangements and the touring party received a detailed briefing last week, led by security adviser Reg Dickason and Rob Lynch, the director of the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Both men are with the team for the start of the series, along with Rob Key, who worked on the Australia tour as a broadcaster in March before becoming the ECB’s director of men’s cricket. Evening Standard column that he was “blown away” and had met “the kindest, most hospitable and gracious hosts I have ever experienced”.

The players know what to expect. Exactly half of England’s 20-man squad have previously played cricket in Pakistan thanks to the PSL – Dawid Malan, now a senior player in the T20I lineup, was among the first to fly into Lahore for the 2017 final – while others have similar experienced experiences. high security operations during the 2016 tour from England to Bangladesh.

“A few guys had some questions, but it’s great to have someone like Reg who can answer them,” Buttler said. “We have a number of players who have played in the PSL and have been here recently, and that took away some of the concerns. When you know that people have been here recently and played…it seems like everything feels right.”

At his arrival press conference, Buttler was greeted by about 25 television cameras and a ballroom — with three chandeliers — filled with local reporters. “It’s great to be back as a cricket team in England after a long time,” he said. “We are delighted to be here.” At this stage of the tour, he is fulfilling both a diplomatic and a sporting role.

Buttler announced a donation – believed to be in the amount of five pounds sterling – from the players to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s appeal, which will be matched by the ECB amid the floods that have devastated parts of Pakistan. and millions of people have been left in urgent need of help. “It won’t be enough, but every little part we can play is important,” he said.

He drew a parallel with the shortened IPL season in 2021, which began as India was experiencing the brutal effects of a second wave of Covid-19. “I played in that IPL… whether it was right or wrong, the story was the joy it gave the people, and it was a bit of an escape, watching an IPL game every night. Sports can do that.

“Sport has a great power to unite people: it has a great power to provide distraction in times of need; it has a great way to bring people together to show respect. As humans, we are all equally aware of what’s going on is all over the world like everyone else just because we play cricket doesn’t mean we don’t watch the news.