Jos Buttler on Alex Hales’ England comeback: ‘No one had any issues’

Alex Hales’ success in Australia made him “the obvious choice” to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow in England’s T20 World Cup, according to Jos Buttler, who suggested Hales is out after three and a half years “a different person “is. international cricket.

Hales was back in England’s training kit for the first time since a camp for the 2019 World Cup when he arrived in Pakistan, with a dartboard as part of his hand luggage as he prepared to spend three weeks in close company with old and new. under strict security conditions in Karachi and Lahore.

Thursday marked exactly two weeks since he had spoken on the phone with Buttler about his continued exclusion from the England set-up after learning he would not be part of the squads for the Pakistan tour or the World Cup to be announced. .

But Bairstow’s ankle injury – sustained while slipping at the Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate while England manager Rob Key told the press he would open with Buttler during the World Cup – opened the door for Hales’ recall and After talks with senior players over the next few days, the interim roster panel made a unanimous decision to bring Hales back into the fold.

“Initially, we thought that Jonny was the best option at the top of the ranking as that is arguably his best position in T20 cricket,” Buttler explained in Karachi on Thursday, speaking to the traveling media after his official arrivals press conference. “But with his bizarre injury, it presented an opportunity for someone to come in.

“It was literally when Keysy told you the news that he would open and speak his credentials.” [that Bairstow was injured]. As soon as he finished speaking to you, I got a message that Jonny had hurt his leg. I hoped it wasn’t as bad as it turned out. He has clearly had such a wonderful summer so we will miss him greatly but the opportunity will be given to someone else.

“I’ve talked to a lot of older players to make sure nobody would have a problem with Alex being back on the team if we wanted to select him. Nobody had any problems. He’s clearly in excellent shape. We know what a talented player he is and he has also gained a lot of experience since the last time he played for England.

“He has played for many franchises and had great success here at the PSL. Looking ahead to the World Cup, his Big Bash record is fantastic [1857 runs, 33.16 average, 151.34 strike rate]. Australia is a place where he has done well, so he seemed the obvious choice.”

Hales was dramatically dropped from England’s squad for the 2019 World Cup a month before the tournament after a suspension for recreational drug use came to light, leading Eoin Morgan to accuse him of showing “complete disregard” for team values. He has not played for England since then.

But Morgan’s retirement from international cricket in June seemed to open the door for Hals to return, which came to fruition when his recall was confirmed while on holiday in South Africa last week.

“He did message me to ask if it was possible to talk about why he wasn’t selected,” Buttler said. “I then spoke to him: we had a good conversation and I explained why he didn’t get a nod. Of course he was disappointed about that … that’s exactly right, and how it should be. Very quickly, however, things changed and it became clear that someone from the next group of players would be chosen as a replacement.

“There’s been a lot of water under the bridge I think. It’s been a long time and I’m sure Alex is a different person. He spent time outside the team and it’s great that he performed well and found his way back .” We look forward to seeing him perform in an England jersey again.”

Alex Hales is back in the English fold•Getty Images

Speaking of his conversations with older players, Buttler added: “I think that was important. It’s no secret that when Alex was left out of the 2019 World Cup roster, Eoin did something similar. He spoke to many of the older players, all technical staff and as a team I think it is important that you give other guys responsibility and gather opinions.

“I just wanted to double check. I had my own opinion, but I just wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page. Everyone was, so that’s great. I’m just looking forward to seeing him back in and around the group. It won’t be long before Moeen Ali gets his hands on him again and everything will be fine.”

Buttler backed Jason Roy, a high-profile omission from England’s winter squads, to return to his best as “one of the most intimidating batsmen to bowl against in the world” and affirmed that he still sees him as “my first choice 50 -over-opener”.

“It was a very difficult call,” he said. “But one of the important things I said to him was ‘it doesn’t mean it’s the end – it’s not terminal’. We know what a brilliant player he is when he’s singing… we talked about a plan for him to get back to that point.”

Buttler’s own role in the early stages of the tour will be limited by the calf injury he sustained during the Hundred, but he said it was important for him to be part of England’s first trip to Pakistan since 2005. is to play the games or not, I felt it would be very valuable if I were here,” he said.

“[I will] take it as I see it and build it up very slowly. It is an injury that is not serious, but one with a risk of recurrence. You don’t want to push it too fast, especially with what we have ahead of us: we still have games in Australia and warm-up games, so there’s no desperate need to get as fit as possible.

“If I were available for the last pair, that would be the best case scenario right now. It could come sooner than that; it could not be at all. The picture will get clearer in a week or so. I’m on look forward to being stuck.”