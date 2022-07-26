Jos Buttler must prove England haven’t lost their edge during T20 series against South Africa

Jos Buttler will go into the first T20 international against South Africa in Bristol on Wednesday, knowing this is his last chance this summer to secure a first series win as England’s permanent captain.

A pair of 2-1 defeats to India in the one-day and 20-over formats was followed by a 1-1 ODI draw with the South Africans – although it was the tourists who were stronger as rain ruined Sunday’s decision at Headingley.

Amid suggestions that England’s limited-overs teams have lost their lead following Eoin Morgan’s retirement from international cricket, Buttler is also under pressure with the bat, having crossed the 30 mark just once in eight innings since taking the job. took over.

With opener Jason Roy averaging just 19 during that time, the batting lacked its usual power. And there was more concern yesterday when Jonny Bairstow was seen wearing an ice pack on his knee to reduce swelling – although claims he will be fit for today’s game, the first of three in five days, were supported by footage from Bairstow- bench pressing Sam Curran at the gym.

However, for South Africa there is a feeling that England are not the team they once were. “We are confident from the first ODI and we were in a good position in the third,” said David Miller, who will be his country’s captain for the first time in three and a half years. ‘Momentum is there and the confidence is high.’

England are given a boost by returning to their T20 side from leg spinner Adil Rashid, the world’s number two bowler who missed the series against India to attend the Hajj, Islam’s sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

“Teammates have asked about it and I’m explaining what it teaches you and why you do it,” Rashid said. “It is one of the five pillars of Islam, something that we Muslims should do once in a lifetime. It teaches you patience, because you can be in the middle of a 45 degree heat with millions of people doing the same. Also gratitude and self-discipline.’