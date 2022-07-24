Jos Buttler becomes the latest England star to take aim at cricket’s jam-packed schedule

Jos Buttler expressed frustration with England’s schedule after a series decider excess against South Africa at Headingley on Sunday.

The third ODI at Leeds was England’s ninth game in 18 days with three more T20Is against the Proteas this week and the England captain insisted the lack of time to train and work with the squad between games proved to be a struggle to be.

‘You can’t escape that the schedule makes it hard. It’s also a frustration of mine that we don’t have training days. Those training days are really important for that team cohesion, the energy within the group, the field practice and the camaraderie around the guys without the pressure of a game,” Buttler said.

Jos Buttler became England’s latest star to target cricket’s busy summer schedule

Buttler complained about the lack of training days the whiteball teams currently have

His comments came at the end of a week in which Ben Stokes withdrew from ODI cricket, declaring that ‘players were not cars that could be filled with petrol’.

The 31-year-old added: ‘A lot of the time during a training session is when you can do some of your best work, have good conversations and have a feel for where the group is and not just always in the game. are. mode.

“To get to the highest level of cricket, you have to prepare well. Hopefully that’s something we can look at in the future.’

“As a new captain it would be nice to have that time to go to bed and do that work around your players and with your coaches. That’s a frustration of mine to be honest.”

Ben Stokes withdrew from ODI cricket, citing the schedule as part of the reason for his decision

Only 27.4 overs were possible on Sunday and South Africa were 159 for two in the 28th over with Quinton de Kock unbeaten at 92 when a second rain delay forced the game to stop, giving Buttler and England their first win in the series failed. their new skipper.

“It is a great shame for everyone involved. It would have been great to play a full game and have a good decider,” Buttler said.

Led by Buttler since Eoin Morgan’s retirement, England have yet to win a white-ball series after losing consecutive ODI and T20I series against India.

The three-match T20I series against South Africa starts in Bristol on Wednesday.