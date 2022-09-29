Jorginho joins Roberto Carlos and Gilberto Silva at premiere for Brazil World Cup documentary

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho attended the premiere of the documentary Brazil 2002: The Real Story on Wednesday evening with Brazilian icon Roberto Carlos.

Jorginho was born in Brazil but moved to Italy at the age of 15 and has chosen to represent the Azzurri at international level, winning the European Championships last year.

However, he clearly still has affection for his native country, and was all smiles at the London premiere alongside his girlfriend Catherine Harding.

Roberto Carlos was joined by Jorginho and Gabriel Martinelli at the premiere on Wednesday

Jorginho arrived at the event along with his girlfriend Catherine Harding

The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage of Brazil’s World Cup-winning team from 20 years ago, filmed by former Brazilian, Barcelona and Chelsea defender Juliano Belletti.

Carlos started six games in that tournament and worked as an executive producer on the documentary.

He happily posed for photos with Jorginho and was also joined by former teammate Gilberto Silva during the event.

World Cup winner Brazil and former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva was also at the premiere

Silva played every minute of the World Cup in Japan and South Korea, and played for Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ team in the 2003-04 season.

He wasn’t the only one present with Arsenal left, either, as Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli showed up to support his compatriots.

Martinelli made his debut for Brazil earlier this year and hopes to be in Tite’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Brazil has not triumphed at the World Cup since Carlos and co. won in 2002, but they will enter this year’s tournament as one of the favorites after losing just one of their last 29 games.

Brazil 2002: The Real Story documentary airs in the UK in November.