Jorgie Porter shares adorable first social media snaps of baby son Forest

She recently welcomed a baby boy named Forest with her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.

And Jorgie Porter shared the adorable first snaps of her newborn son on her social media on Wednesday as she revealed her excitement about being a new mom.

The Hollyoaks actress, 34, beamed when she saw her little one sleeping by their Christmas tree looking adorable all wrapped up.

Jorgie without makeup was beaming, as she joked about the ‘#newmum’ life in another as she shared a photo of herself sleeping while holding the adorable newborn.

She sweetly wrote in the caption, “Still pinching myself! Can you believe he’s really here?!’

She also shared a short clip to her stories of her holding Forest as he made cute noises as the star gently bounced him.

Jorgie took to Instagram last month to reveal the happy news of her newborn son by sharing a photo of herself and Ollie leaving the hospital.

She captioned the image with the words, “Welcome to the family…. Our little boy… Forest.”

The baby came a little early because the due date was supposed to be in December.

The couple announced they were expecting the baby in June in a video posted to Instagram, in which Porter, Piotrowski and their dog each moved their hands to reveal the sonogram photo.

The short clip with the soap star’s caption “Hopeful beginnings…[sic]captioned a sweet baby scan reveal.

Oliver, Jorgie, Oliver’s son from a previous relationship, and their pet dog, took turns removing their hands – and paws – to expose the scan underneath.

The couple later revealed they were expecting a baby boy and were “thrilled” by the news.

Jorgie also bravely revealed that she previously lost quadruplets at 14 weeks in a devastating miscarriage in August 2021.

She revealed she had no idea she had lost her quadruplets from a previous pregnancy because her body was “still pregnant” after a missed miscarriage.

The actress explained that she opted for surgical removal, with her fiancé Ollie discussing feeling “helpless” during the ordeal.

She suffered a second miscarriage at six weeks pregnant in February – on the day of the couple’s engagement party.

Revealing the news about being pregnant again in HELLO! Magazine, the couple said having a “healthy baby was a dream come true” as they spoke of their heartbreak after several miscarriages.