Jordyn Woods snuggles up against NBA star beau Karl-Anthony Towns for her 25th birthday party

Jordyn Woods bared almost everything as she snuggled up Friday with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on her 25th birthday.

The socialite and reality star wore a sheer black and purple dress that ended high on her thighs.

Her ample chest had only just been locked into the small, glittering garment.

Rejoiced: Jordyn Woods bared almost everything as she snuggled up with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on her 25th birthday Friday

She kicked a leg in the air and raised her arms high above her head as her NBA star beau wrapped a long arm around her waist.

In another click, the star raised her hands above her head, in a motion from the roof, mimicking the movement of a small toddler.

Towns, 26, was holding a cake with a fiery, flickering candle inside. He laughed as Jordan flashed a bright white smile.

Hugging her tight: The socialite and reality star wore a sheer black-purple dress that ended high on her thighs

Birthday cake: Towns, 26, was holding a cake with a fiery, flickering candle inside. He laughed as Jordan flashed a bright white smile

Made up: she lay in front of a large movie screen set up outside in the garden. Long silver streamers covered her and the ground around her

Dancing: The Life of Kylie star did a big coordinated dance with Rick and Morty playing on screen behind them

She lay in front of a large movie screen set up outside in the garden. Long silver streamers covered her and the ground around her.

The Life of Kylie star did a big coordinated dance with a group of people as Rick and Morty played on screen behind them.

Later, she hugged a friend of hers in a tight embrace.

She captioned the series of photos, ‘sure to say we all had a blast.. this might be my favorite party yet [purple heart emoji] thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy [purple heart emoji] backyard wonderland was a success.’

Holding: Later she hugged a friend of hers in a tight hug

Giggling: Woods giggled along with some of her friends who casually dress in soft-looking, baggy clothes

Nice floor: part of the floor of the house was covered with pictures of mushrooms

Fun caption: She captioned the series of photos, ‘sure to say we all had a blast.. this might be my favorite party yet [purple heart emoji] thank you to my friends and family for bringing the best energy [purple heart emoji] backyard wonderland was a success.’

Her big day: The former University of Kentucky star shared some snaps of his sweetheart on her special day

The former University Kentucky star shared some snaps of his sweetheart on her special day.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center put together a photo album of some of their time together on Instagram, writing, “I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel.. To another 365 love.’

The post received a lot of likes from friends and fans, but the most important one was from Jordyn, who responded with an enthusiastic ‘I love you!’

Birthday Wishes: Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, sent his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, a sweet birthday message to celebrate her 25th birthday Friday, sharing photos of them together on Instagram

The couple has been together since May 2020 and went public in September of that year, but had known each other for a long time before that.

The model, who hosts the Instagram series, regular-ish, explained the connection to her fans, saying, “I think it’s pretty cool dating your best friend. Do we know each other. We know each other’s hearts.’

“We’ve known each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

Sweet message: The NBA star wrote his birthday greeting as a love note: “I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel.. On another 365 love’

Excited: The post got a lot of likes from friends and fans, but the most important one was from Jordyn, who responded with an enthusiastic ‘I love you!’

Both lost a parent at a young age. Jordyn’s father died of cancer in 2017. Karl-Anthony’s mother died in 2020 after a battle with Covid-19.

Some of those good days she spoke of happened as they traveled the world together, as seen in the birthday retrospective.

In May, the pair traveled to Washington, DC, where Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was invited to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order for police reform to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Friends First: The couple were friends for years before the relationship turned romantic in May 2020. They went public in September 2020

World travels: many of the photos showed some of the beautiful locations they visited during their world travels together

Social Justice: The Minnesota Timberwolf spent some of his spare time working on social justice issues in the US

Jordyn explained on social media: “This is just the start of several initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth.”

The attacker has since become an ambassador for the World Federation of Youth Clubs with the support of his partner.

The mission of the non-profit group is to help provide a positive environment and a safe place for young people around the world.