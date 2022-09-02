Jordyn Woods models bikini top while in Jamaica after losing 30lbs

Jordyn Woods looked gorgeous in a turquoise bikini top while on vacation with her in Jamaica this week basketball player beau Karl-Anthony Towns in Jamaica.

Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend showed off a petite waist and abs in the suit while adding a tiny skirt.

The beauty lost 30 pounds two years ago when she was accused by Khloe Kardashian of having a romance with True’s father, basketball star Tristan Thompson.

Since then, Woods has continued to lose weight.

Now the star has a very shapely figure that she often shows off in glamorous pin-up photos for Instagram.

In the new images, she wore a turquoise bikini top with a matching slip that was barely visible as she wore a green scarf around her hips.

The siren added a straw hat with earrings and a gold chain with a crystal pendant.

In her caption, she said that Libra season was just around the corner (her birthday is September 23); her former boyfriend Kim Kardashian is also a Libra turning 42 on October 21.

Earlier this week, Woods was featured in some snapshots from her trip.

Showing off her voluptuous physique, the 24-year-old star wore a small lime green thong bikini under a form-fitting matching mesh cover-up.

The beauty captioned the Instagram post: ‘Last trip of the summer.’

The in-demand brand ambassador has spent much of her summer traveling – most recently enjoying a trip to Italy with cities and family.

Last month, the model and Towns visited Italy to attend the European wedding of NBA star Paul George and his longtime partner Daniela Rajic.

The socialite shared snaps of the iconic form-fitting sequin dress she wore with glittering diamond jewelry to write for a wedding, “I love LOVE” in her caption.

She recently launched her profile on Playboy’s Centerfold platform, further expanding the digital footprint she is building for herself.

Woods said earlier this summer that exercise had saved her from “deep depression.”

The model began to suffer from her mental health after her father passed away five years ago, saying it became her “therapy” during her difficult time getting into sports and putting herself on a dedicated exercise regimen.

In an Instagram post to mark the launch of her new fitness app, FrstPlace, she wrote: ‘I started my fitness platform because I struggled with my identity for years, I’ve been judged by my weight on the internet since I was 10. I have become a young woman in front of everyone and I am still growing and learning every day.

‘On the internet everyone has the right to know everything, but to be honest, that’s nobody’s business, about five years ago I was in a deep depression, and then my father died. I smiled, but every day was a different struggle, and then I found fitness. Sports became my therapy and my savings.

‘With my app and platform I have never said that losing weight is ‘healthy’ or that if you use sports and my plans ‘you look like me’.

“But what I do know is that there are many people who are just like me, who may be struggling to find their place in the world, or struggling with their own anxiety and mental health.

“Sports saved me and I wanted to let everyone know that we all start somewhere. You are beautiful no matter your weight, shape or size, but you are not alone.’

Jordyn has spoken out about body positivity in the past and in 2018 she launched her own debut fashion brand SECNDNTURE, a line focused on size-inclusive activewear.

Speaking about her passion for sports, she said: “While I was working out all the time, I realized there was no kind of activewear line that was super quality, affordable and inclusive in size, so I decided, ‘Why make I don’t have my own’.’