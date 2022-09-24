WhatsNew2Day
Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates her 25th birthday with sweet flashback photos

Entertainment
By Merry
Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates her 25th birthday with sweet flashback photos

By Alesia Stanford for Dailymail.Com

Published: 17:01, September 24, 2022 | Updated: 17:05, September 24, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns sent his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, a sweet birthday message to celebrate her 25th birthday Friday.

The basketball star, 26, put together a photo album of some of their time together on Instagram, writing: ‘I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel.. To another 365 love.’

The post received a lot of likes from friends and fans, but the most important one was from Jordyn, who responded with an enthusiastic ‘I love you!’

The couple has been together since May 2020 and went public in September of that year, but had known each other for a long time before that.

The model, who hosts the Instagram series, regular-ish, explained the connection to her fans, saying, “I think it’s pretty cool dating your best friend. Do we know each other. We know each other’s hearts.’

“We’ve known each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

Both lost a parent at a young age. Jordyn’s father died of cancer in 2017. Karl-Anthony’s mother died in 2020 after a battle with Covid-19.

Some of those good days she spoke of happened as they traveled the world together, as seen in the birthday retrospective.

In May, the pair traveled to Washington, DC, where Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was invited to watch President Joe Biden sign an executive order for police reform to mark the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

Jordyn explained on social media: “This is just the start of several initiatives we are working on behind the scenes to make this world a better place for our peers and for our youth.”

The attacker has since become an ambassador for the World Federation of Youth Clubs with the support of his partner.

The mission of the non-profit group is to help provide a positive environment and a safe place for young people around the world.

