Jordana Brewster ties the knot with investment firm CEO Mason Morfit in Santa Barbara

Jordana Brewster and her investment company CEO Beau, Mason Morfit, have officially become husband and wife after exchanging vows in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

After she tied the knot, the 42-year-old actress was seen holding a bouquet of white roses while holding hands with her handsome groom, who wore a classic black tuxedo, white shirt and bow tie.

Meanwhile, the blushing bride looked radiant in a strapless white wedding dress, which hung from her fitted figure, with a lace bodice and flowing cathedral veil.

Bride and Groom: Jordana Brewster and her investment company CEO Beau, Mason Morfit, are officially husband and wife

Her chocolate brown locks were styled in a romantic updo with a few curls down to softly frame her flawless features as she married for the second time, a year after she completed her divorce from producer Andrew Form.

For her big day, she wore a glamorous makeup look consisting of blush, false eyelashes, a nude lipstick and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

On Saturday night, her late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow let the cat out by posting a series of Instagram posts of the ceremony and reception.

You may kiss the bride: Brewster wore a strapless dress with a lace bodice, a long veil and her hair in an elegant updo

The 22-year-old model shared a photo of herself with Jordana, 42, where she referred to her as “the bride” in the post’s caption.

‘The bride! I love you @jordanabrewster,” Meadow wrote, showing her arms around Jordana.

Jordana, with a beaming smile on her face, seemed dressed in a silky white slip dress and her dazzling diamond engagement ring was in full view.

Blushing bride: The couple tied the knot with cars from Fast and the Furious at their wedding in Santa Barbara

Based on previous reports from Meadow on Friday, the wedding most likely took place in Montecito, California, although nothing has been confirmed.

Before the event, Meadow shared a few cryptic Instagram posts hinting at the festivities to come.

She uploaded a selfie in which she was decked out in the same black lace outfit she ended up wearing in her news-breaking photo with Jordana. ‘[R]ready,” she wrote.

Timeless: As she walked down the aisle with a bunch of white flowers, she wore a cathedral veil

An ode to Fast and the Furious: the actress posed with cars from her hit movie franchise

Meadow also uploaded a photo of her husband Matthew Williams’s party herself at Givenchy – the same designer Meadow wore to her own wedding.

As the day progressed, Meadow posted a selfie video of her dancing enthusiastically to the Harry Styles song As It Was.

Jordana and 45-year-old Mason got engaged almost exactly one year ago in September 2021.

Disclosure: The couple appears to have recently tied the knot, with her late Fast And The Furious co-star Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow letting the cat out of the bag on Instagram on Saturday night.

‘Finished’; Before the event, Meadow shared a few cryptic Instagram posts hinting at the festivities to come.

Connections: Meadow also uploaded a photo from the party herself of her husband Matthew Williams at Givenchy – the same designer Meadow wore to her own wedding

Fun in the sun: As the day wore on, Meadow posted a selfie video of her dancing enthusiastically to the Harry Styles song As It Was

The Fast And The Furious actress used Instagram to announce the happy news. She posted a radiant photo of the couple on a rocky beach in her post.

Jordana leaned her head on Mason’s shoulder as she flashed her beautiful rock and captioned the shot, “JB will be JBM soon.”

Earlier that day, the actress had tongues wagging after watching the giant diamond rock while she was touring Hollywood with her love.

Beachy: Based on Meadow’s previous posts from Saturday, the wedding most likely took place in Montecito, California, although nothing has been confirmed; seen the couple in 2021

Engagement: Jordana and 45-year-old Mason got engaged almost exactly a year ago in September 2021

Morfit, 44, the CEO of investment firm ValueAct Capital, and Jordana are inseparable, as they are often seen on the PDA in Southern California.

The couple were first linked in July 2020, following the starlet’s divorce from film producer Andrew Form, who has since tied the knot with actress Alexandra Daddario.

She detailed their romance in an essay for glamourwhere she admitted that the couple first met four years ago while they were both still married.

“I’ve taken note of Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram,” Jordana wrote.

Years in the making: She described their romance in an essay for Glamour, admitting that the couple first met four years ago while both were still married; Mason and Jordana seen in 2021

“Four days after I got divorced from Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I’d only met once, but had stayed in my mind.”

In the piece, she noted that she and Form had been separated for two years, but were still working out the technical parts of their split.

The couple’s last public appearance was in 2019.

Ex: Brewster shares two children with ex-husband Andrew Form, above together in 2019

Brewster and Form share sons Julian, eight, and Rowan, five.

They married in 2007, separated in 2017 and finalized the divorce in June of this year.

Jordana wrote about her divorce in the Glamor piece: ‘I sometimes mourn the fact that my boys won’t grow up in a house with their mother and father, but I remember that they also grow up in a house with a mother who lives authentically. .’