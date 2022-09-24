Jordana Brewster shows off her jaw-dropping bikini body on beach with new husband Mason Morfit

Advertisement

Jordana Brewster showed off her stunning bikini bikini body while frolicking on a California beach in early fall.

The 42-year-old Fast And Furious actress showed that she has kept her athletic action star, with her chiseled midriff and toned legs.

She was joined by her sizzling new husband, CEO of investment firm Mason Morfit, as well as their dog Endi, whom she adopted a few years ago.

Heartthrob: She was joined by her sizzling new husband, investment company CEO Mason Morfit, as well as their dog Endi, whom she adopted a few years ago

Jordana hit the waves in a skimpy white two-piece that was speckled with green polka dots in a retro touch reminiscent of the 1950s.

She boosted the outfit’s retro-chic effect by donning a slanted straw hat with a striped ribbon to ward off the California rays.

The Panama-born movie star added a touch of glitz to the look with a watch and a pair of necklaces, as well as a pair of earrings.

Glowing with happiness, she enjoyed a walk on the beach with her smoldering shirtless husband, who grinned as he talked to her.

Aglow: She boosted the outfit’s retro-chic effect by donning a slanted straw hat with a striped ribbon to ward off the California rays

Sizzling sensations: Glowing with happiness, she enjoyed a stroll on the beach with her smoldering shirtless husband, who grinned as he talked to her

Their dog Endi, whom Jordana initially named Endicott before discovering she was a girl, ran alongside them and another doggy.

When she wasn’t in the water, Jordana stuck to a casually stylish ensemble of a polka dot T-shirt and a fashionably ripped pair of Daisy Dukes.

Jordana married Mason, her second husband, early this month in a ceremony in Santa Monica that was littered with cars used in the Fast And Furious movies.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of Jordana’s late Fast And Furious co-star Paul Walker, was among the guests at the glamorous occasion.

On the road: Their dog Endi, whom Jordana initially named Endicott before finding out she was a girl, ran alongside them and another doggy

Only the best: Jordana married Mason, her second husband, early this month in a Santa Monica ceremony littered with cars used in the Fast And Furious movies

Jordana is a proud mother of two sons – Julian, nine, and Rowan, six – who she shares with ex-husband Andrew Form.

Her romance with Mason went public in mid-July 2020, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Andrew after 13 years of marriage.

Andrew and Jordana initially became an item through her 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, of which Andrew was a producer.

Details: Her romance with Mason went public in mid-July 2020, just weeks after she filed for divorce from Andrew after 13 years of marriage

In a glamour magazine essay, Jordana revealed that when she first met Mason over lunch years ago, she was still married to Andrew.

She took note of Mason; he was cute, charming” and shortly after lunch they started following each other on Instagram.

“Four days after I divorced Andrew, I was on a plane to San Francisco to visit this man I’d only met once, but who had stayed in my mind,” she said.

Past: Andrew and Jordana initially became an item through her 2006 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, of which Andrew was producer

Meanwhile, Jordana adopted Endi at the height of the coronavirus lockdowns, initially expecting her new arrival to be a man.

“She should have been a boy. I called her Endicott and she was a girl then, but I still called her Endi,” Jordana grumbled. Retail.

‘We got her in March’ [2020]’ the actress shared. “We had lost our lab when I was shooting Fast in about 2019 and it was about time.”