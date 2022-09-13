Jordana Brewster looks amazing in a white summer dress as she steps out in LA…after her wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jordana Brewster appeared to be in a summer mood when she went out for coffee in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 42-year-old Fast & Furious star wore a white sundress, paired with brown sandals, a blue crystal necklace and black sunglasses. She had her dark brown hair in a ponytail as she walked around town with her bag and coffee.

This sighting comes just after the beauty of Mason Morfit.

Summer fun: Jordana Brewster feels the summer vibes on a coffee date in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old Fast & Furious star wore a white sundress, paired with brown sandals, a blue crystal necklace and black sunglasses.

The star — best known for playing Mia Toretto in the blockbuster action franchise F&F — was hoisted in California’s Redondo Beach in early September, surrounded by her castmates and loved ones, and even had some cars from the movies on display.

Among her co-stars in attendance were Vin Diesel and Ludacris, while the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, was also in attendance.

Along with a photo of the aforementioned trio at the wedding, rapper-and-actor Ludacris posted a tear-jerking caption about Paul — who died tragically in a horrific car accident at age 40 in 2013 — that read:

My brother @paulwalker is smiling from heaven. His daughter @meadowwalker is EVERYTHING the world made her to be. Legacy lives on.’

Meadow shared the same photo and simply wrote, “Family.”

on cloud nine: The Fast and Furious actress — best known for playing Mia Toretto in the blockbuster action franchise — was hitchhiking surrounded by her castmates and lovers on California’s Redondo Beach, and even had some cars from the to see movies

The brunette bride wore a stunning Carolina Herrera gown with an embroidered strapless bodice and a long veil.

The groom, meanwhile, donned a classic tuxedo with a giant bow tie.

The 42-year-old actress announced her engagement to Mason last September and she is determined to enjoy “every step” of their romance.

Jordana, who was previously married to film producer Andrew Form between 2007 and 2020, explained: “It feels very exciting. I’m starting to plan and I’m going to do it very slowly and I’m going to really enjoy every step.

Fast & Furious Family: Among her co-stars in attendance were Vin Diesel and Ludacris, while the late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, was also in attendance

“I’m actually going to have an engagement party and I have a Pinterest for the dress and I’m doing all the girly things I’ve never done. So I’m very excited.’

When asked how she knew Mason was the perfect man for her, Jordana said, “That was just a given. Yes, there was no second guessing.’

Jordana previously admitted that Mason’s proposal was “super romantic and traditional.”

The ‘American Heist’ star revealed that the proposal was only seen by the couple and their puppy.

It’s love: This perception comes just after Mason Morfit’s beauty; seen in 2021

She said: ‘It happened a few weeks ago, and it was super romantic and traditional. And it was… It was really great. “And there were two of us, and my puppy was there.”

Jordana also gushed about her relationship with Mason, admitting that she feels “completely safe and loved” by the businessman.

Asked to reveal the best part of their romance, Jordana replied, “Where do I start? It’s just… he makes me blush. But one of the things I really like about our relationship is that we grow together. And that he pushes me to get better, and I push him to get better.

“And we have a partnership where I feel completely safe and loved. And that feels great.’