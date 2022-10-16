Jordan Thompson receives contact from two IPL teams ahead of December’s mega-auction

<!–

Unlimited all-rounder Jordan Thompson looks destined for next year’s Indian Premier League as franchises try to harness England’s bench strength in white-ball cricket.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of contact from two teams ahead of the IPL auction in mid-December, while interest has also been expressed in Surrey’s Will Jacks, who made his Twenty20 international debut last month, and another big opener in Will Smith. , of Somerset.

Thompson has been signed up by the Mumbai Indians-owned for the new Emirates Twenty20 competition in the new year, after finishing as the joint leading wicket taker in last summer’s Hundred and hitting five sixes in a seven-ball spree during a fast-paced Twenty20 Final Day 50 against Lancashire.

Uncapped all-rounder Jordan Thompson finished as joint-top wicket taker in the Hundred 2022

He was also Yorkshire’s most prolific bowler in County Championship cricket, but the stricken Division Two club plans to be without him for the first two months of next season due to his rise in short-form cricket.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to franchise cricket, with stints with the PSL’s Karachi Kings and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s BBL.

A record 14 England players in the 2021 IPL when there were just eight franchises, but the expansion to 10 and the wealth of talent not only in but among Jos Buttler’s World Cup squad suggests that number will be surpassed next spring.

The Yorkshireman was in the spotlight of two IPL franchises prior to the auction

While England players were in high demand at last year’s mega auction, with Liam Livingstone and Jofra Archer last season for £1.24 million (11 crore rupees) and £868,870 (8 crore rupees), all-rounders were the subject of particularly high bids.

Livingstone was joined by Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (£1.16m), Jason Holder and Washington Sundar (both £950k) in receiving high bids meaning Thompson could go for big bucks this winter.