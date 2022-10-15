Jordan Poole is ‘finalizing a four year, $140million contract extension with Golden State’
Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with Golden State, with final details to be finalized TODAY, ahead of a formal announcement.
Jordan Poole has reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year $140 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.
It’s been just over a week since the footage of Poole being punched by Draymond Green during a recent Warriors training session.
The reported new deal brings some much-needed positivity after what has been a turbulent few weeks for the Warriors.
Jordan Poole has reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension with the NBA champions
