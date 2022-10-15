Jordan Poole is ‘finalizing a four year, $140million contract extension with Golden State’

<!–

Jordan Poole has reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year $140 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

It’s been just over a week since the footage of Poole being punched by Draymond Green during a recent Warriors training session.

The reported new deal brings some much-needed positivity after what has been a turbulent few weeks for the Warriors.

