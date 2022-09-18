Jordan Pefok sends a message with a powerful header after being left out of USMNT squad

American forward Jordan Pefok opened the scoring with a glancing header during Union Berlin’s win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Sheraldo Becker set up Pefok to open the scoring in the 55th minute, then the Surinamese forward drove free to seal the 2-0 win in the 77th, giving the Union a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after seven games in the Bundesliga .

Becker showed speed towards his marker before crossing for Pefok to score with a glancing header. It was the American’s third Bundesliga goal in six games since his summer move from Young Boys.

Jordan Pefok opened the scoring with a glancing header during Union Berlin’s win on Sunday

Becker sealed it when he took Paul Seguin’s pass with his shoulder after Arnold lost the ball and ran through to finish his sixth goal of the season.

Both Pefok and Becker received standing ovations when they left in 87.

Pefok went home just four days after USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter named a 26-man squad for the team’s September friendlies.

But Pefok had been a notable omission from the squad, despite his promising start to the Bundesliga season.

The American and Sheraldo Becker found the net to boost Union to the top of the Bundesliga

In addition to his three goals, the forward also has three assists to his name in a fantastic start to life in the German top division, just as he impressed both at home and in Europe for Swiss Young Boys last season.

The USMNT will play Japan and Saudi Arabia in this international window in the squad’s final tune-up before the World Cup.

Berhalter said last week that his squad for the tournament was about ’85 per cent’ decided.

And Pefok will no doubt have hoped that his recent success with Union Berlin will have convinced the coach that he deserves a place on the plane to Qatar.

Pefok was left out of Gregg Berhlater’s (above) USMNT squad for this month’s friendlies

However, Berhalter may already be convinced as he offered clues to his decision and it may be the case that Pefok has already earned a place for Qatar ahead of the final World Cup line-up against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

“We’re pretty confident that we know Jordan’s profile, we know what he can do,” Berhalter told reporters via Zoom.

And we didn’t feel like we needed to see him in this camp to determine if he could be there [World Cup] list or not.

‘The decisions are not easy decisions and I understand that Jordan should be taken into account – he was.

‘In the end we decided to go with these three strikers to evaluate them.’