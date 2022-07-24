Jordan Peele’s Nope grabs number one spot amid its opening weekend pushing Thor down to number two

Jordan Peele is back on his latest thriller, Nope, which surpassed the weekend box office during its grand opening in cinemas.

Universal’s suspenseful horror film grossed $44 million in total, it was reported Deadline.

Thor: Love And Thunder consequently dropped to number two at the box office, with Minions: The Rise Of Gru trailing close but still remaining in the top three.

Number one: Nope topped the number one box office sales with $44 million during its opening weekend

While $44 million may not seem like a huge number, that’s the highest opening sale for an original movie since Jordan’s previous hit, Us (2019), according to Variety.

The filmmaker is also behind Get Out (2017), which made approximately $255 million worldwide on a budget of just $4.5 million.

We had a slightly higher budget of $20 million, and interestingly, we also raised a similar $255 million in theaters around the world.

With Nope focused on the alien, the budget to create hypnotic UFOs and supernatural contact rose a little to $68 million.

Original story: The plot follows two siblings who run a horse ranch and discover a new life form in the sky

The science fiction thriller focuses on two siblings who run a horse ranch in the California desert suburbs and “witness a grisly and horrifying discovery,” according to one official summary.

In addition to Jordan jumping behind the camera, the cast includes Keke Palmer, Get Out star, Daniel Kaluuya, The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perea.

In an interview with TodayJordan talked about collaborating with Daniel in Nope, having previously worked with him when he starred in Get Out.

Thriller: Jordan Peele directed Nope, and was also behind the camera on previous successes such as Get Out (2017) and Us (2019)

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya plays one of the lead roles in the film and has previously worked with Jordan as a lead actor in Get Out

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, he’s my favorite actor to watch and work with,” the talented director explained. “He’s just so dedicated, you know, so focused, such a professional. That’s my star.’

The actor and comedian have also weighed in on the film itself. “All my films are about human nature and something that I fear is part of our DNA and scares me,” he added.

Although Nope received one Cinema Score from a B, the film is still aiming for a great success.

Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, said he wasn’t happy with this weekend’s sales, according to Variety.

“We are very happy with this weekend’s results,” he said. Jordan Peele is an incredible talent. His films are layered, thought provoking and ridiculously entertaining.’

The man behind the camera: Director Jordan Peele looked neat at the Nope premiere in Hollywood earlier in July

Great cast: Former Walking Dead star, Steven Yeun, also landed a major role in the latest thriller

According to The numbersThor: Love And Thunder is at number two, earning $22 million and causing a 53% drop.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru has also held steady in the top three since its debut in theaters on the weekend of July 4. The animation also comes from Universal, receiving $17 million in sales, a 34% drop.

Where The Crawdads Sing dropped to number four, with Top Gun: Maverick still in the top five at the bottom right.

Still at the top: Since the film’s debut over the July 4 holiday weekend, Minions: The Rise Of Gru has been sitting at number three in this weekend’s box office sales.