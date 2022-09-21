Jordan Henderson reveals his dad may not travel to the World Cup amid security fears in Qatar

Jordan Henderson has revealed his father is considering not traveling to the World Cup because of the shocking scenes that marred last season’s Champions League final.

The Liverpool skipper’s father Brian and his family were caught up in the horrific trouble outside the Stade de France in June, when thousands of Reds supporters were subjected to unprovoked attacks by local gangs, tear gas by police and then being blamed by UEFA.

The atrocities in the French capital earlier this year were the latest in a harrowing series of events for families of England players, who were also caught up in the violent scenes that marred last summer’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Sportsmail reported yesterday how members of Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier are no longer attending matches due to fears of violence.

And now Henderson has spoken of similar concerns from his family, saying: ‘My dad said after the Champions League final that he was done.

‘But when it comes closer to it, I think there are a lot of security elements and things going on in Qatar that I’m sure will make people safer.

‘But when you’ve had those experiences a few times, do you think it’s worth risking it? But we must look more closely at the timing.

– I think in Paris in the final, I think if the fans weren’t respectful there could have been a lot more problems, to be fair, so I think the fans were great. It was the authorities and the people around the stadium who weren’t there and created problems.

Dier was unhappy with the scenes in Paris where fans were targeted at the gates before Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

‘But I suppose as a fan if you go to the game and you don’t feel comfortable and you feel threatened by any situation, you don’t want to go again. And it really is that simple.

‘My family and friends have had a few experiences over the last few years that have really shocked them and probably put them off going to future fights.

‘Hopefully that will change in the near future as it gets closer to the tournament. But when you see scenes like you have in the EC final, in the Champions League final, they don’t really want to go and put themselves in that situation again.’