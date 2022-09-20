Jordan Henderson is added to the England squad, despite missing Liverpool’s last three games

Jordan Henderson has been added to England’s squad for the games against Italy and Germany after returning sooner than expected from injury.

When Henderson damaged his hamstring in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle on 31 August, it had been predicted that he would be ruled out of those Nations League games, with his club manager Jurgen Klopp assessing the situation as ‘not good’.

But as the injury began to subside, Henderson privately hoped he would make enough progress for Gareth Southgate to include him in his plans for England’s final pre-World Cup camp and remained in contact with the manager.

Southgate did not initially name Henderson in his 28-man party for the trip to Milan and the clash at Wembley, which he announced on Thursday, as the 32-year-old had not featured in any of Liverpool’s previous three games.

However, the plan was for Henderson to take part provided he got through a number of sessions over the weekend without problems, and when he did, he reported to St George’s Park late on Monday night – no players traveled to Burton while The Queen’s funeral was in walk.

Klopp was delighted his captain left with England to get some game time and has no concerns about his fitness as there was a possibility he would have been included in Liverpool’s squad for their planned trip to Chelsea last weekend , if it had not been postponed.

Henderson’s availability is certainly a boost for Southgate, who saw Kalvin Phillips withdraw at the weekend – Phillips has played just 14 minutes in all competitions for Manchester City this season since his £42million move from Leeds.

There have also been concerns over the form of West Ham’s Declan Rice, who was disappointing in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount; Jude Bellingham and James Ward-Prowse were the other midfielders selected.

For Henderson, the potential of being involved in this camp meant a lot. He has played just once for England in 2022 – the friendly at Wembley against Switzerland on March 26 – and missed four games in June when Southgate believed he would benefit from a break.

But with this being the last opportunity for England’s squad to be together before they head to Qatar in November, Henderson didn’t want to miss out – nor did Southgate, who sees him as one of his key characters.