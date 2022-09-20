Jordan: FBI ‘manipulating’ Jan 6 case files so extremism looks widespread

The Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him the agency is ‘deliberately manipulating’ how files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the ‘political narrative’ that domestic extremism is on the rise in the US

Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday to FBI Director Christopher Wray in which he claims the FBI is running cases out of the local field offices where the Jan. 6 suspects live — rather than from Washington, DC, where the Capitol attack took place place – ‘to create a false and misleading narrative that domestic violent extremism is on the rise around the country.’

“Instead of hundreds of investigations stemming from a single black swan incident in the Capitol, FBI and DOJ officials are pointing to significant increases in domestic violent extremism and terrorism across the United States,” a Jordan whistleblower was quoted as saying in the letter. obtained by Just The News.

The Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (left) wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray (right) saying whistleblowers had come forward and informed him that the FBI’s handling of January 6 cases ‘deliberately manipulates’ where widespread the problem of domestic extremism is.

Jordan told Wray that whistleblowers said the FBI is running cases out of the local field offices where the Jan. 6 suspects are staying — rather than from Washington, DC (pictured), where the Capitol attack took place — to get extremism to to look more geographically widespread.

Jordan, the top Republican serving on the House Judiciary Committee, also cited whistleblowers who told him the Jan. 6 cases took precedent over others.

“For example, the whistleblower recalled being told that investigations into child sexual abuse material were no longer an FBI priority and should be referred to local law enforcement agencies,” Jordan wrote.

“Such an attitude is not only a dereliction of the FBI’s mission to investigate violations of federal law, but it does a serious disservice to the victims of child sexual abuse and other crimes that do not advance the political agenda of FBI leadership,” the Ohio Republican . added.

He demanded that Wray, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, provide him with a series of documents by October 3.

Jordan, a top Trump ally, has encouraged federal officials to come forward as whistleblowers since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last month.

‘Don’t let it be the Minister of Justice [Merrick] Garland spoils your rights as a whistleblower,’ he tweeted on August 31. “You have the right to speak to Congress without interference.”

Trump and his allies have pushed that the FBI and DOJ have been politically tainted — and the investigations into Trump, including his role on Jan. 6 and his handling of classified information — amount to “witch hunts” ordered by President Joe Biden.

Biden and the White House have said the DOJ and FBI act independently — and Biden has defended the FBI in recent speeches.

“I’m against defunding the police,” he said. “I also oppose defunding the FBI,” he said at an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on August 30.

Biden has linked Trump-aligned Republicans to domestic extremism.

At a fundraiser in Maryland last month, Biden said Trump and his allies had prescribed something like “semi-fascism.”

Later that evening he said he did not respect the ‘MAGA Republicans’ because ‘they refuse to accept the will of the people, they embrace political violence [and] they don’t believe in democracy.’