Jordan defends Rangers after being called ’embarrassment’ in 7-1 defeat to Liverpool

Simon Jordan has defended Rangers after their 7-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League – and he insisted that you simply cannot compare the two clubs.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad took a beating at Ibrox on Wednesday night, despite taking the lead due to Scott Arfield’s 17th minute strike.

Getty Rangers were thrashed by Liverpool on Wednesday for leaving them at the bottom of their Champions League group

talking sport Simon Jordan has come to Rangers defense after their 7-1 defeat to Liverpool at Ibrox

Liverpool were tied at halftime thanks to Roberto Firmino’s header, but they looked very different in the second half as they looted six more unanswered goals, including a record-breaking hat-trick by Mohamed Salah.

It was a fourth consecutive group stage defeat this season for Rangers, who then crashed out of Europe’s premier league.

The result was also the worst home loss ever for the Glasgow outfit and their collective worst loss, equaling the League Cup final defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park in 1957.

After the game, Gers legend Ally McCoist expressed concern for his former side when he described the defeat on talkSPORT as ‘a shocking result for Scottish football’.

Many fans have ripped off Rangers for their performance, including Sports Bar host Jason Cundy who branded them, and great Scottish rivals Celtic – who lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig – as ‘shameful’.

But Jordan comes to their defense and insists the Old Firm teams cannot be expected to challenge Europe’s elite due to their relative lack of finances.

Getty It was too easy for Salah, who came off the bench to score a six-minute hat-trick

Talk about talkSPORThe said: “If you look at the equations, and I don’t care [Rangers manager] Giovanni van Bronckhorst a pass, I look at the reality of the situation.

“Liverpool probably has the best share of half a BILLION, if not more, of talent on that pitch.

“Liverpool’s turnover is £500 million. Rangers’ is probably £60m/£70m/£80m at the top, and maybe a little bit more boosted by this Champions League.”

Co-host Jim White then went on to discuss some of the recent high-profile departures of Calvin Bassey from Rangers [£23m]Nathan Patterson [£16m] and Joe Aribo [£8m] along with £25 million earned by qualifying for the top of Europe.

To which Jordan commented, “And that’s fine. And we can argue that, throw it and talk about how much money they’ve got in and how much money they’ve lost recently and how much money they should have spent and so on and so forth.

💷 “Liverpool had half a BILLION worth of talent on that pitch.” 💰 “Liverpool has a turnover of £500m, Rangers’ is probably £80m tops!” 🤦‍♂️ “Liverpool gets £150m a year, the whole Scottish league gets £40m!” Simon Jordan defends #RangersFC after losing 7-1 at home #LFC! pic.twitter.com/JEBUGRYNgT — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 13, 2022

“But we can look at Liverpool getting £150m a year on their own – the whole Scottish league gets £40m.

“Liverpool are playing three games in the Premier League to achieve what the whole Scottish league is getting.”

After the game, Van Bronckhorst said: “The first half and the last half hour were night and day, comparing how we played and that difference in level in the Champions League is too much.

“The first hour we were there and we can give a lot of opponents a hard time at Ibrox, but the way we played the last 25 minutes you lose against every team we play here.

“I can’t explain. I have to process this, I can’t explain right now.

“We have to solve it. We need to find a way to make sure those moments in games don’t happen again. We’ve had some big defeats this season.

“That’s not what we want. We have to work on it, because in the league there are still a lot of big games until the break.”