Jordan de Goey STAYS at Collingwood: Pies bad boy agrees to five-year deal

Superstar AFL midfielder Jordan De Goey has rejected an approach by St Kilda to re-sign with Collingwood on a five-year deal, although some Pies fans are not convinced by the new contract.

The 26-year-old considered leaving the Magpies after negotiations stalled over the club’s determination to include conduct clauses in his new contract.

But the parties reached a compromise, with such clauses reportedly only in the first two years of his new deal.

Jordan de Goey has pledged his future to Collingwood by signing a new five-year deal

“We are delighted that Jordan has agreed to extend his contract to remain at Collingwood,” Magpies football manager Graham Wright said in a statement.

“Jordan is a talented footballer and his commitment to improving his game has seen him perform strongly this year, especially during the back end of the season and during the final series where he was exciting to watch.

“We feel that Jordan’s best football is ahead of him and as a club we will continue to support him as he grows as a player and as a person.”

De Goey, who was also in the sights of Essendon, played 137 games for the Magpies. However, off-field offenses had threatened his career in the past 12 months.

In June, Collingwood fined De Goey $25,000 and apologized for “disrespectful” behavior while partying in Bali.

Images had surfaced on social media of De Goey, who had been given permission by the club to travel to Bali during his mid-season break, while making rude gestures in a nightclub.

The 26-year-old’s future at the club was uncertain due to interest from St Kilda

He has agreed to conduct clauses after experiencing some off-field issues

The fine was suspended until the end of the season and subject to good behavior.

De Goey also agreed to ‘continue behavioral education’ alongside an existing counseling program, but avoided any interruption in the game.

The Magpies subsequently suspended contract talks with De Goey until the end of the season.

And some fans have doubts about the club’s long-term commitment to the 26-year-old, fearing they will eventually regret the decision.

“I really hope he proves me wrong and that we don’t regret this,” said one fan.

Another posted on Twitter: “I’m not sure the hype around this guy… wears off most weeks, isn’t a consistent player and causes too many problems off the pitch.”

“Isn’t it funny 4 good games and they love him, halfway through they wanted him gone,” wrote a third.

Some fans expressed concern that the AFL club would eventually ‘regret’ the new deal

However, there was widespread fanfare in response to Friday’s news, with some supporters ecstatic that the star midfielder is staying with the club.

De Goey’s stock rose with a rousing close to the 2022 season, with De Goey starring in Collingwood’s minor loss in the qualifying final against Prime Minister Geelong and then their semi-final win over Fremantle.

De Goey was held up well in their one-point preliminary final loss to Sydney.

De Goey said he was diagnosed with ADHD last year and “tried to become more aware” of why he was making mistakes.

The Bali incident took place after De Goey was overthrown by Collingwood last October when he was arrested for a drunken incident at a New York nightclub.