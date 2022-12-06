Jordan Clarkson is bizarrely fined a huge $15,000 for throwing his headband into the stands in anger

<!–

Jordan Clarkson’s apparently victimless display of frustration will earn him a $15,000 fine from the NBA.

During a game between the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Clarkson walked over to his team’s bench while a Portland player was shooting free throws.

When Clarkson reached his touchline, he took off his headband and furiously tossed it into the stands.

Despite his choice to pitch it in an area that had no fans and was only empty seats, NBA EVP and Chief of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars still opted to issue the fine.

Earlier in the game, before that display of anger was caught on camera, Clarkson was driving around the track trying to make a layup, when he was hit by Portland’s Jabari Walker on the arm.

Clarkson then fell to the ground, with Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic compounding the injury and landing on top of him.

Referees called no fouls on Walker or Nurkic during that play, and the frustration of that must have stayed with Clarkson.

Earlier in the game, Clarkson received a hard foul, but the officials did not disallow play

Clarkson and the Jazz have slipped, losing nine of their last 13 games after a great start

The Jazz lost that game 116-111 and continued their slip after starting the season as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Utah has lost nine of their last 13 games – to the Chicago Bulls, the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, among others. All three of those teams are currently out of the playoffs according to the most recent standings.

The Jazz hosts the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in hopes of reclaiming their position in the Northwest division standings.