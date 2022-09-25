WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jordan Barrett stuns in all-white suit as he attends the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week

Entertainment
By Merry
Jordan Barrett stuns in all-white suit as he attends the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week 11
1664096906 677 Jordan Barrett stuns in all white suit as he attends the
Jordan Barrett stuns in all-white suit as he attends the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week 12
1664096908 260 Jordan Barrett stuns in all white suit as he attends the
Jordan Barrett stuns in all-white suit as he attends the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week 13

Jordan Barrett turns up the heat in an all-white suit as he attends the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 09:59, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 10:01, 25 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Jordan Barrett is one of the world’s most in-demand models.

And it was easy to see why, when he flashed his muscular chest on Saturday’s Bottega Veneta runway show.

The Australian stunner, 25, looked better than ever as he posed off-show for the women’s collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Australian model Jordan Barrett, 25, (pictured) turned up the heat on Saturday when he wore an all-white suit to the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week
Australian model Jordan Barrett, 25, (pictured) turned up the heat on Saturday when he wore an all-white suit to the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week

Australian model Jordan Barrett, 25, (pictured) turned up the heat on Saturday when he wore an all-white suit to the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week

Jordan wore a white shirt that he paired with tailored trousers and a tailored blazer for the stylish event.

He completed the look with a gold chain and leather boots for the occasion.

He completed his look with freshly styled hair.

The Australian stunner, 25, looked better than ever as he posed off-show for the womenswear collection at Milan Fashion Week
The Australian stunner, 25, looked better than ever as he posed off-show for the womenswear collection at Milan Fashion Week

The Australian stunner, 25, looked better than ever as he posed off-show for the womenswear collection at Milan Fashion Week

Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male male model Fernando Casablancas.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in August, just a month after Jordan announced he was engaged.

The ceremony was attended by 15 of Jordan’s closet friends, including models Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger, and American playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Jordan wore a white shirt that he paired with tailored trousers and a tailored blazer for the stylish event
Jordan wore a white shirt that he paired with tailored trousers and a tailored blazer for the stylish event

Jordan wore a white shirt that he paired with tailored trousers and a tailored blazer for the stylish event

“It was very spontaneous but his wedding planner Serena Cook was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special because his Australian family couldn’t be there,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

“Champagne and cocktails flowed. It was very relaxed. Kate [Moss] pulled out the rings and really made sure it was special to him.”

Jordan later confirmed his marriage on Instagram and shared a short video of himself and Fernando swimming on the beach during their honeymoon.

Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male model Fernando Casablancas (R)
Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male model Fernando Casablancas (R)

Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male model Fernando Casablancas (R)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Khloe Kardashian has ‘overwhelming…

Merry

Jessica Simpson, 42, showcases slimmed…

Merry

Too Hot To Handle star Larissa Trownson…

Merry
1 of 4,879

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More