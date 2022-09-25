Jordan Barrett stuns in all-white suit as he attends the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week

Jordan Barrett is one of the world’s most in-demand models.

And it was easy to see why, when he flashed his muscular chest on Saturday’s Bottega Veneta runway show.

The Australian stunner, 25, looked better than ever as he posed off-show for the women’s collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Australian model Jordan Barrett, 25, (pictured) turned up the heat on Saturday when he wore an all-white suit to the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week

Jordan wore a white shirt that he paired with tailored trousers and a tailored blazer for the stylish event.

He completed the look with a gold chain and leather boots for the occasion.

He completed his look with freshly styled hair.

Jordan surprised fans last year when he married male male model Fernando Casablancas.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in August, just a month after Jordan announced he was engaged.

The ceremony was attended by 15 of Jordan’s closet friends, including models Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger, and American playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

“It was very spontaneous but his wedding planner Serena Cook was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special because his Australian family couldn’t be there,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

“Champagne and cocktails flowed. It was very relaxed. Kate [Moss] pulled out the rings and really made sure it was special to him.”

Jordan later confirmed his marriage on Instagram and shared a short video of himself and Fernando swimming on the beach during their honeymoon.