Jordan Barrett looks worse for wear as he leaves a party amid rumours he has split from his husband

He is reportedly separated from husband Fernando Casablancas after they tied the knot in Ibiza last year.

But Australian model Jordan Barrett showed no signs of heartbreak as he enjoyed a night out with a mystery man and girlfriend at a Hugo Boss event in London on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was in good spirits when the trio jumped into a black cab after the bash.

The catwalk star laughed with his friends, who also appeared to be models.

Jordan’s male friend looked stylish in a gray double-breasted jacket and black pants.

Meanwhile, the Byron Bay native kept his look casually cool in an all-black ensemble with a beige coat draped over him for the outing.

The sighting comes amid speculation that the Australian-born model quietly broke up with his husband, a fellow model, after they got married in Ibiza, Spain last year.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the couple are no longer following each other on social media and that they have both stopped wearing their engagement rings.

A close friend claimed to have suggested that things may have ended on bad terms and that the couple was “no longer on good terms.”

Their lavish ceremony was attended by no more than 15 of Jordan’s closet friends, including models Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger.

“It was very spontaneous, but his wedding planner was able to pull some strings to make sure his Australian family couldn’t be there,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

Jordan announced his engagement on Instagram on July 20, writing: “I believe in love, not the traditional kind, so I think I’m just starting a new chapter of my life…. Also… I just got into it too.” engaged on this date. Yes.’

Outside of his modeling career, Fernando is known as the younger brother of The Strokes rocker Julian Casablancas.

The trio seemed to be comfortable with each other during the outing

