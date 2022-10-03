Jordan Barrett looks pensive at Paris Fashion Week amid split from fiance Fernando Casablancas

<!–

Jordan Barrett has stepped out amid swirling rumors that he has quietly separated from his fiancée Fernando Casablancas.

The Australian model, 25, was spotted without an engagement ring on Sunday as he left a luxury hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

Jordan was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, baggy pants and black shoes.

Wearing a shaggy mullet and a leather backpack, Jordan was seen talking to the hotel concierge before getting into a waiting rental car.

The sighting comes amid speculation that the Australian-born model quietly broke up with his fiancé after they threw a lavish engagement party in Ibiza, Spain last year.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the couple are no longer following each other on social media and that they have both stopped wearing their engagement rings.

A close friend claimed to have suggested that things may have ended on bad terms and that the couple was “no longer on the ball.”

Their lavish engagement ceremony was attended by no more than 15 of Jordan’s closet friends, including models Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger.

“It was very spontaneous, but his wedding planner was able to pull some strings to make sure his Australian family couldn’t be there,” a source told the Daily Mail Australia at the time.

Jordan announced his engagement on Instagram on July 20, writing: “I believe in love, not the traditional kind, so I think I’m just starting a new chapter of my life…. Also… I just got into it too.” engaged on this date. Yes.’

Jordan looked soft, dressed in a black sleeveless silk top, which he wore unbuttoned with matching trousers.

His beau Fernando, meanwhile, opted for a black mesh sleeveless top with matching pants.

The handsome model completed her look with a gold head chain from Messika by Kate Moss.

Outside of his modeling career, Fernando is known as the younger brother of The Strokes rocker Julian Casablancas.

How sweet! ‘Champagne and cocktail drinks flowed freely, it was very relaxed’, says a source

Below, fans and followers shared their excitement at the big news and congratulated the male supermodel.

‘Congratulations!! Love is such a beautiful ride. Two beautiful people who have found each other,” wrote one.

Another said, “Congratulations man, amazing,” alongside a love heart and flame emoji.

Daily Mail Australia has asked Jordan and Fernando for comment.