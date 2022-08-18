Jordan Banjo jets off on a lavish safari honeymoon with wife Naomi Courts 

He finally got married to his fiancée Naomi Courts last week after the ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

And Jordan Banjo and his new wife couldn’t help but smile as they set out on a lavish safari honeymoon on Thursday to celebrate their nuptials.

The Diversity dancer, 28, put on a romantic show as the couple set up a storm for several selfies during the outing.

The newlyweds gave fans a glimpse of their busy schedule as they boarded a private plane with all their luggage.

Jordan quipped, “First night over, we’re going to… travel light,” as they loaded their four suitcases and several overnight bags onto the plane.

The Britain’s Got Talent champion cut a casual figure for the trip in a gray hoodie and blue shorts as his partner bumped into him.

Naomi looked effortlessly chic in a brown bodycon dress topped with a nude shirt.

Once they arrived at their luxurious treetop villa, the couple set out to spot some wildlife and watch the sunset.

The pair documented the sight of zebras and several elephants, Jordan wrote, “Drive away first and the crazy experience of my life!”

Naomi shared a gallery of clips and photos on her Instagram Stories and uploaded a stunning selfie to her grid.

She said, ‘We made it! It has been a dream of ours to do a safari and honestly I have never felt so grateful and so happy in my life.

‘This is the most exciting yet surreal journey and one that we will surely cherish forever! It feels like we are now living a total dream! Look at us hanging out with some Ellie’s.

Jordan announced his engagement to mother-of-two Naomi in January 2020 when he proposed to her during a trip to the Maldives after nearly five years together.

Speaking to The Sun, he said, “Nay likes the idea that Mimi is a little flower girl and Cas a pageboy.

“It will be really nice to have them at the wedding because not everyone has kids at the wedding, they usually come after that. I’m super excited.

‘Everyone in Diversity had children after they got married, we did it the other way around.’

Last January, Jordan revealed that he had asked Naomi the question in the Maldives, six months after they welcomed their second child, Mimi.

In a sweet Instagram post, the dancer and his partner – who also share Cassius – cuddled up at the four-star SAii Lagoon resort as the brunette flashed her diamond engagement ring.

The pair appeared on the ninth cloud as they took photos on the beach, where a fire statue was lit with the words, “WILL YOU MARRY ME.”

In another photo, Naomi showed off her dazzling band in full, which was complete with a pear-shaped stone and sculpted vertebra design.

Street dancer Jordan captioned the footage, “Well, she didn’t say no,” alongside ring and heart emojis.

The couple were finally one step closer to marriage after Jordan admitted his marriage proposal had failed twice.

He told The Sun in April 2019: “At this rate, we’re going to have 13 kids and we’re not getting married. I was about to propose when I found out she was pregnant with Cass.

“So I thought, ‘Okay, I’ll wait until he’s a little older and then I’ll take Naomi and surprise her with a proposal’.

“When I thought about doing it again this year, I found out she was pregnant again. Now she’s convinced we’re not getting married.’

Jordan and Naomi met at the famous Sugar Hut nightclub in 2013, but started dating two years later.

In January 2018, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together, and the Essex beauty admitted she’d taken ‘nine pregnancy tests’ out of shock.

She told OK! at the time, “I wanted to be sure, so I went out and bought eight more tests. I sat with them on the bathroom floor in front of me and stared at them in disbelief.

“We’ve always said we wanted kids together, we just didn’t think it would happen so soon. But we are overjoyed!’

Eight months after welcoming Cass, the couple announced they were pregnant with their second baby, and their daughter arrived in July.

The I’m A Celeb star was previously in a relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson from mid-2012 to March 2013.

Jordan rose to fame in 2009 when he won Britain’s Got Talent with big brother Ashley as part of their dance troupe Diversity.

Since being in the spotlight, he has hosted the 2013 edition of Got to Dance, participated in I’m A Celeb in 2016 and hosted BBC’s The Greatest Dancer with Alesha Dixon.