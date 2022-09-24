Jordan Ablett shares moving tribute to Joel Selwood

<!–

Jordan Ablett sent a sweet message to Geelong star Joel Selwood on Saturday ahead of the AFL grand final.

The wife of football legend Gary Ablett Jr. shared a black and white photo of a Geelong guernsey with Selwood’s number, 14, on the back.

“It’s hard to put into words how beautiful a gesture this is, but know that our family is extremely grateful for you and your big heart,” she wrote.

‘You are a champion off the field as much as you are on it.

‘It is our absolute pleasure to send our son out with you today.’

It comes as Selwood cradled toddler Levi Ablett as he walked onto the MCG as the Cats ran out.

Gary Ablett Jr’s ailing son Levi smiled with delight as he was led out into the center of the buzzing cauldron on Saturday afternoon.

Levi, three, suffers from a mysterious degenerative disease that severely affects his respiratory system and has never spoken a word.

Jordan has revealed that doctors say Levi, who is very prone to viruses and has low muscle tone, may never speak.

Levi is also vulnerable to aspiration, whereby food, drink or stomach contents can enter his lungs.

He is receiving ongoing treatment at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

Geelong claimed its 10th flag in a dominant, one-sided AFL Grand Final with captain Joel Selwood breaking down in tears after the game.

The Cats opened the game with a stunning 41-6 opening quarter and were never headed, leading 62-26 at halftime before running away with the game in the second half.

The Sydney Swans looked completely overwhelmed as Geelong’s strong forward line picked them apart, star player Tom Hawkins leading the charge with two goals in the first quarter.

The final score was 133-52 to the Cats. Geelong player Isaac Smith was named the Norm Smith Medal winner as the game’s best and fairest player.

Speaking to Channel 7 after the game, Cats captain Joel Selwood said his side deserved a grand final victory.

‘Man, it’s been… They’re so hard to win. They are so hard to win. All sides say that, but I think we deserved one, he said.

‘Just whistled away. We make no apologies for being up there having a crack at it every year. So many, bypass them all. They all have great stories.’

