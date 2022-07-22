Jono Castano, Simone Holtznagel and Konrad Bień-Stephen live it up at Splendour In The Grass

The first day of Splendor in the Grass was canceled due to extreme weather that hit Byron Bay, with punters dragging through thigh-deep mud.

The same couldn’t be said of celebrities at the event, with A-listers relaxing in VIP tents and drinking free drinks while others struggled to stay dry.

Model Simone Holtznagel posed next to her famous trainer boyfriend Jono Castano and bachelorette actor Konrad Bień-Stephen as they indulged in the exclusive Smirnoff Vodka Seltzer Springs tent on Friday.

The first day of Splendor in the Grass was canceled due to extreme weather that hit Byron Bay. But celebrities like model Simone Holtznagel (pictured) took shelter in VIP tents

The 29-year-old posted on her social media, beaming as she sipped complementary branded drinks.

Simone hugged Jono and smiled for a selfie with Konrad, and Simone seemed oblivious to the treacherous conditions outside.

In the poles, she documented the glamorous environment, the rainy weather kept at bay thanks to the cozy indoor location.

Simone posed alongside her famous trainer boyfriend Jono Castano (center) and bachelorette actor Konrad Bień-Stephen (right) as they indulged in the exclusive Smirnoff Vodka Seltzer Springs tent on Friday

The 29-year-old posted on her social media and sipped complementary branded drinks

‘We made it!’ Simone boasted, also admitting that she attended the festival as an influencer, tagging her posts as advertisements.

The first day of Splendor in the Grass has been canceled due to extreme weather conditions after heavy rain turned the music festival into a mud pool.

Event organizers closed all four main stages at North Byron Parklands, in northern NSW, on Friday.

‘We made it!’ Simone also boasted that she attended the festival as an influencer, tagging her posts as advertisements

In the posts, she documented the glamorous environment, the rainy weather kept at bay thanks to the indoor location

A-list artists Gorillaz, DMAs, Yungblud and the Avalanches were supposed to perform, but their acts have since been cancelled.

Destination sites such as the Global Village, Tipi Forest, Forum, Comedy and Science tents will remain open and the music festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

“There is a significant weather system off the east coast right now and it could hit the country with more rain later in the day,” Splendor in the Grass organizers said.

Far from the safety of VIP events, gamblers were left behind by the ankle-deep mud

The first day of Splendor in the Grass has been canceled due to extreme weather conditions after heavy rain turned the music festival into a mud puddle

“In the interest of the safety of customers and in consultation with all relevant emergency services, we have decided to exercise caution and only cancel performances on the main stages today.”

Organizers have urged day travelers not to attend the festival and told people already on site to make the most of the venues that are open.

“Relax and enjoy what’s open,” the organizers said. “Day visitors are requested not to come to the festival today while we are working on repairs.”

Event organizers closed all four main stages in northern NSW North Byron Parklands on Friday

Organizers have urged day travelers not to attend the festival and told people already on site to make the most of the venues that are open

The famous music event has turned into chaos with revelers being turned away in their cars outside the gates, tents collapsing in the heavy rain and festival-goers demanding refunds on their $400 tickets.

Revelers who had waited hours for the free shuttle to take them from Tweed Heads to the music festival were informed at the bus stop that the first day of the festival was likely to be canceled – just before organizers officially called it off.

“The information that has just come to me is probably due to the unforeseen circumstances on the spot, that all performances are canceled today,” an employee says in a video.

The famous music event has turned into chaos with revelers being turned away in their cars at the front gates, tents collapsing in heavy rain and festival-goers demanding refunds for their $400 tickets.

Festival-goers complained that they wanted to leave the music festival because of the appalling conditions

Festival-goers complained that they wanted to leave the music festival due to the appalling conditions, with one of them uploading a video to TikTok showing cars stuck in the mud, accompanied by the ‘I wanna go home’ soundtrack.

“Splendor in the Swamp 2022,” read the caption.

“Glory in the mud,” “Glory in the swamp” and “Glory in the silt” are some of the names thrown around to describe the chaos.

‘Splendor in the mud’, ‘Splendor in the swamp’ and ‘Splendor in the silt’ are some of the names thrown around to describe the chaos

Partygoers trudged through muddy water in wellington boots as they tried to get from one side of the festival to the other

Another video showed revelers trudging through ankle-high water in rubber boots as they tried to get from one side of the festival to the other.

Revelers complained about waiting 15 hours in cars at the entrance before being turned away and told to set up camp at Byron Events Farm – 15 km away.

They have been informed that free shuttles will take them to the festival, but have had to wait hours for a seat.

Revelers complained about waiting 15 hours in cars at the entrance before being turned away and told to set up camp at Byron Events Farm – 15km away

Many had to spend the night sleeping in their cars after access to the campsites was made impossible by the mud

Many were forced to sleep the night in their cars after mud made access to the campsites impossible.

The Bunnings Warehouse in Ballina is also reportedly sold out with rubber boots, while other revelers have reported hardware stores as far as the Gold Coast are out of stock.

While many have pulled brave faces and are still trying to enjoy the festival, others have wondered why it could go on at all.