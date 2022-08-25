Jono Castano ‘sells $2,250 Fendi x Versace freebie on Facebook’

<!–

Famed personal trainer Jono Castano, whose clients include Rita Ora and Rebel Wilson, has reportedly been caught selling a luxury freebie on Facebook.

The Acero gym owner, 31, is said to have received a limited-edition black-and-gold shirt from the collaboration between Italian fashion houses Fendi and Versace while attending a ‘Fendace’ launch party in Sydney earlier this year.

The garment, which costs about $2,250, went up for sale on Jono’s Facebook page on the afternoon of August 20. The Daily Telegraph.

Famed personal trainer Jono Castano (pictured), whose clients include Rita Ora and Rebel Wilson, has reportedly been caught selling a luxury freebie on Facebook

He advertised the second-hand shirt, which was a size large, using a screenshot from the Fendi website, and did not disclose that it was a gift.

Former bachelor Matty Johnson offered to “pay $50 for it,” but it appears this was not a serious offer as Jono responded with a smiling emoji.

Jono had shared photo on Instagram of himself with the printed shirt in May.

On August 20 at 1:55 PM, the 31-year-old fitness expert posted the “multicolored silk shirt” on his Facebook page using a screenshot from Fendi’s official site.

It wasn’t long before Jono’s cheeky offer caught the eye of former bachelor Matty ‘J’ Johnson, who quickly made an offer

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Jono Castano for comment.

It comes after the businessman and his model girlfriend Simone Holtznagel attended an exclusive Versace event in Sydney earlier this month.

The couple picked up the PDA in front of other guests at the swanky party and documented their affectionate display on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Jono and his model girlfriend Simone Holtznagel couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they attended an exclusive Versace event in Sydney.

Simone and Jono went public with their relationship in May when they were spotted dining in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

He was previously married to his wife Amy Castano, who is now in a relationship with football player Aaron Evans.

The Castanos remain friends and continue to run their gym business together.