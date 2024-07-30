Jono Castano gets support from his best friend as they dine at a luxury restaurant following his split from Simone Holtznagel, before tagging her in a post featuring their daughter Gia.

Jono Castano was supported by his close friend as they stepped out for dinner at a luxury restaurant just hours after news of his split from Simone Holtznagel emerged.

The celebrity personal trainer, 33, confirmed to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that he and Simone, 31, had broken up, nine weeks after they officially split.

Just hours later, she gave insight into how she was coping with her heartbreak as she headed out to dinner at an upmarket restaurant with a close friend that evening.

Jono took to his Instagram Stories to share a gallery of snaps from his evening at exclusive Parisian brasserie Armorica in Sydney with his friend Edin Zecevic.

Friends enjoyed a bottle of wine and a delicious meal of steak and chips as Jono received support during the difficult time.

He also showed he remains on good terms with his model ex Simone, tagging her in a separate post on Wednesday morning, just hours after confirming their split.

Gym owner Acero shared an adorable photo of his three-month-old daughter Gia fast asleep as he cuddled the little one.

In a caption, she tagged Simone as she wrote: ‘Our little g @simoneholtznagel (love heart hands emoji).

Simone did not re-share the photo on her own Instagram Stories and has yet to publicly comment on their breakup.

On Tuesday, Jono confirmed that he and Simone decided to go their separate ways nine weeks ago, at the end of May.

Simone is currently with her family in Wollongong, while Jono remains in Sydney running his gym Acero, which he co-founded with his ex-wife Amy.

Jono exclusively told Daily Mail Australia of the split: ‘We just decided it was best for her to spend time with her family in Wollongong.

“Who knows what the future holds. Our goal is simply to be the best parents for Gia at this stage.”

The couple’s split came about nine weeks after they welcomed their first child into the world on Easter Sunday.

Simone and Jono are believed to still maintain a friendly relationship and are focusing on co-parenting their beloved daughter.

News of their split came just hours after Simone posted a cryptic quote about “moving on” and being “patient” for a “long time” on her Instagram Stories.

On Monday night, Simone posted a thinly veiled message on Instagram about prioritizing her own happiness in what appeared to be a reference to their split.

The quote read: ‘You shouldn’t feel guilty about moving on if you’ve given someone multiple chances to improve or change, but they haven’t.

‘We all have limits and it’s important to look after our own wellbeing. If you’ve tried to help or waited for them to change their behaviour but things have stayed the same, it’s okay to choose what’s best for you and move on.

‘Prioritizing your own happiness and peace is essential, especially when you’ve been patient and understanding for a long time.’

Simone last shared an Instagram post with Jono on April 28, where she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their first family photoshoot with baby Gia.

News of the split came just days after the pair returned from a trip to Tasmania with Jono’s ex Amy and her new partner Aaron Evans.

Despite splitting nine weeks ago, the couple proved they are still on good terms by embarking on an intimate family getaway together.

They were also spotted at the airport taking baby Gia on her first flight.

Amy shared several photos and videos from her stay at the luxurious Leighton House in rural Tasmania, which costs $1,600 for a minimum two-night stay.

In the posts, Simone and Jono are seen pampering Gia and cooking together in the kitchen as they enjoyed some quality time with Amy and Aaron.

Jono also shared photos of himself cuddling Gia during the getaway, while Simone also briefly appeared in the post reading a story to her beloved daughter.

The couple began dating in 2022, months after Jono confirmed his split from his longtime partner, Amy.

Celebrity personal trainers Jono and Amy were high school sweethearts but divorced in 2021 after 15 years together.

Simone confirmed that she and Jono were expecting their first child together in October last year and welcomed Gia into the world on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Confirming the birth of her daughter on Instagram, Simone shared photos of herself and Jono holding the little girl in the hospital.

At the time, she wrote in a caption: “We are totally and completely in love with her and enjoying these special moments as a family of three.”

Before welcoming her daughter, Simone had said that she and Jono had always planned to have children.

“Having kids was always in the plans. We started talking about it more and more and then it just happened,” she told Who magazine after becoming pregnant with Gia.