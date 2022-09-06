Jono Castano flaunts his rippling muscles on the cover of Australian Men’s Health

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Celebrity trainer Jono Castano is the newest Australian Men’s Health cover star.

The 31-year-old, whose clients include Rebel Wilson and Rita Ora, demonstrated his rippling muscles for the October issue of the magazine.

Jono emphasized his washboard abs and Adonis-esque physique as he leaned against the ropes of a boxing ring at his Sydney gym.

Celebrity Trainer Jono Castano Is Australia’s Latest Men’s Health Cover Star

Jono cast a sultry look for the camera as he displayed his extensive tattoo collection.

For the inside, he slipped into gray Puma shorts and Bally sneakers.

Jono later donned black Acero shorts and an oversized orange and black jacket.

The 31-year-old, whose clients include Rebel Wilson and Rita Ora, showed off his rippling muscles for the October issue of the magazine

In the accompanying interview, he spoke about his divorce from ex-wife Amy Castano.

“I always tell people that the three hardest things are someone who dies, someone who gets really sick or gets divorced,” he said.

‘I experienced that. It was a crazy time. I lost who I was and gained a lot of weight.’

Jono wore black Acero shorts and an oversized orange and black jacket

In the accompanying interview, he spoke about his divorce from ex-wife Amy Castano

The couple, who met as teenagers, were together for 16 years.

Jono said he lost energy and struggled at work during the divorce, weighing 106 kilograms.

“It just became something I didn’t have the energy for. I was having a hard time at work, which drastically reduced my hours,” he said.

Jono said he lost energy and struggled at work during the divorce, weighing 106 kilograms

“I just didn’t want to be a part of it. It was full, it was really heavy,” he continued.

Jono is now dating model Simone Holtznagel, who rose to fame as a contestant on Australia’s Next Top Model.

Amy is now in a relationship with soccer player Aaron Evans.

Australian Men’s Health is now on the newsstand

“I just didn’t want to be a part of it. It was full; it was really tough,” he continued