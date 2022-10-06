Jonny Bairstow, Nat Sciver named as PCA Players of the Year at annual awards

Jonny Bairstow and Nat Sciver have been named winners of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year awards, with Harry Brook and Freya Kemp named Young Players of the Year.

Bairstow, named by the Cricket Writers’ Club as the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy winner earlier this week, accepted the trophy at the PCA’s annual awards dinner at London’s Hurlingham Club for being the outstanding player of a memorable season for the England test team.

He made 681 runs at 75.66, including four centuries, as England won six of their seven Tests against New Zealand, India and South Africa. However, he is currently out of action after suffering a serious broken leg in a freak golf accident.

“It is a privilege to win the cinch PCA Men’s Player of the Year and to have your colleagues vote for you is a real honor,” said Bairstow. “It’s so hard to pinpoint one individual moment, but as a collective I was delighted to have contributed to most of the tests.

“Winning six out of seven tests was a huge achievement for everyone,” he added. “After the last couple of years we’ve had a blast being back on the winning side. I’ve been really happy with the results and how the group has grown and bonded over the summer, it’s been a pleasure to be part of and hopefully I’ll be back with the team soon.”

Bairstow is the fourth England player in a row to claim the highest PCA award, which went to Joe Root and Chris Woakes before him last season. Ben Stokes claimed the honor in 2019 after his stellar displays in the World Cup and Ashes, which was also the last time the awards dinner was held, before Covid caused a two-year hiatus.

Sciver, who also won the PCA Women’s Player of the Year award in 2017, was the outstanding performer for club and country in 2022, a year that started with two centuries at the World Cup in New Zealand, including a stunning 148 not out against Australia in the final.

She followed that form up with a first Test hundred, 169 not out against South Africa at Taunton, and finished her season by becoming the PCA’s MVP in the Hundred, with her run of 228 runs at 76, including a stunning 72 innings out of 36 balls in the Eliminator at the Ageas Bowl, while Trent Rockets fell just two runs short of booking a place in the final.

Sciver is currently taking a break from the game after withdrawing from the England series against India in September, for which she was initially named stand-in captain.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me to win the cinch PCA Women’s Player of the Year, I am truly honored,” said Sciver.

“I’m really happy with my form this year. It’s weird to think that the World Cup was this year too. The two centuries in the World Cup were really special, and the innings of the test match against South Africa were brilliant too.

“The Hundred had a great second year, the cricket and atmosphere were great again, and the Rockets had a better year than last year, which is very nice. Hopefully we can improve next year too.

“As cricketers, we are perfectionists and we often remember the negative things that happened, so it’s hard to remember all the good things, but there have been some great memories and highlights.”

Brook, whose impressive form for England in Pakistan has made him a strong contender for a starting spot at this month’s T20 World Cup, has retained the Young Player Award he won in 2021, making him the first player to do so since Sir Alastair Kok in 2005 and 2006.

“A lot of people have a good year, but to be able to last for a few seasons and be consistent is very nice,” he said. “It’s great to follow in Alastair Cook’s footsteps, he was a genius and I just hope I can keep scoring points.

“It’s such a good feeling to get this recognition because it’s from your own team-mates and opponents, which is a big achievement, so I’m honored to have won it twice.

“Being involved in a World Cup is what dreams are made of. It’s special to represent England at a World Cup and hopefully I can play a few games and make some match-winning contributions.”

Kemp, who turns 18, was last year’s winner Alice Capsey, as well as Grace Scrivens, to claim the Women’s Young Player Award, following a breakthrough season in which she made an England T20I debut after just seven professional appearances.

Although Kemp was primarily a seam on the left arm, Kemp’s best hour came with the bat when her unbeaten 51 from 37 balls against India in Derby made her the youngest English player, male or female, to make a half-century T20I scored.

“It is an absolute honor to win this award,” she said. “It’s been such a great summer, I’ve loved every minute of it and learned so much. Being surrounded by many great players who have shared their knowledge and experience has really helped and supported me.

“I’m really looking forward to the future. I want to try to have a long and successful career. I’m very lucky to have been given so many great opportunities this summer that I hope they will continue and build on now. playing world cricket is also an exciting prospect and something I would love to be able to do.”

Among the evening’s other awards, Anna Harris and Nick Cook were named Umpires of the Year, as voted for by the players, while former Gloucestershire wicketkeeper Andy Brassington received an Outstanding Contribution Award for his creation of ‘Walkers & Talkers’, a initiative to create a safe space where people can make friends and discuss their thoughts and feelings.