Jonny Bairstow has no plans to follow Ben Stokes into ODI retirement despite Test cricket resurgence

Jonny Bairstow has no plans to follow Ben Stokes into the over-50s and wants to continue playing for England in three formats for as long as possible.

Bairstow is something of a last man standing among England’s players of all sizes, with injuries and retirements ruling out a host of others, but he tends to buck the trend.

“I will do everything I can for as long as I can,” Bairstow said at Old Trafford ahead of the second ODI against South Africa.

Jonny Bairstow has been an important cog in the English ODI team for a number of years

Bairstow and Ben Stokes had played all three formats together until Stokes’ recent retirement

The Yorkshireman has an average of 46.58 with that bat in ODIs, with 11 hundreds to his name

“There may come a time when I have to make a decision, but in the near future I can’t see it because I love being part of all three squads. They are all different and they are all great to to be a part of it, it’s exciting.

“You go into a new one and you have a freshness and new faces with energy about them.”

Bairstow is a big fan of the beleaguered 50-over format.

“I think 50 overs is a really good format and the journey we went on to eventually win the 2019 World Cup has been amazing,” Bairstow told Sky TV Mike Atherton.

Ben Stokes retired from ODI cricket this week and said he could no longer give his all

“I also think 50 overs is a stepping stone to test cricket because you work longer and go through difficult periods and play good shots. We are lucky in this country that cricket of over-50s is well supported.’

The Yorkshireman produced the form of his life in the English Test transformation early in the season – for four centuries in three matches, whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 and then beating India.

But Bairstow denies that prioritizing the game’s long form since the appointment of a new Stokes captain and Brendon McCullum coach has had a negative effect on cue-ball sides.

Bairstow was sacked for 28 in the second ODI vs South Africa but is in good shape

“No, I wouldn’t say that,” said Bairstow of a team that lost their first two whiteball series under the captaincy of Jos Buttler and the first ODI against South Africa. “The last ODI for these games was last summer, so we have to be realistic.

‘The group that won the World Cup was together for a long time. Now we haven’t played it in a long time and you couple that with a new coach, a few guys retiring and new guys coming in. It will take time to get it all in bed.’

But Bairstow, who struggled more than most with bubble life during the pandemic, is enjoying his hectic summer.

“I feel good,” he said. ‘I feed on the energy of the audience and my personality can resurface. I love everything right now.’